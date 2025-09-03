Indian Valley Theatre to perform two melodramas at Sandwich Fair

The Indian Valley Theatre will hold melodrama performances of “Ghosts and Gold” and “Tillie the Teller” at the Sandwich Fair.

The performances will begin Sept. 3 at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, 15730 Pratt Road.

“Ghosts and Gold” will be directed by Karen Leifheit. The cast features Zachary Yates as Sheriff Warren Peace, Ethan Rome as Justin Towne, Adrienne McCaslin as Jenna Rossitty, Caitlin Carlson-Carr as Madam M, Caitlyn Roberson as Dee Zaster, Kyle Carr as Reed Wright and Greg Peterson as Prospector Forty Niner. Performances are at 6 and 8 p.m. Sept. 3; 6 p.m. Sept. 5; 2 and 6 p.m. Sept. 6; and noon and 4 p.m. Sept. 7.

“Tillie the Teller” is directed by Kyle Carr. The cast includes Caitlin Carlson-Carr as Tillie Forsythe; Zachary Yates as Peter Strongvault; Adrienne McCaslin as Oliver Wheedle; Jocelynn Sandlin as Suzie; Karen Leifheit as Aunt Gertrude, Frank Jessie and Twilda Marchbanks; and Caitlyn Roberson as Karen Leifheit, James Jessie and Hilda Marchbanks. The performances will be at 6 and 8 p.m. Sept. 4; 8 p.m. Sept. 5; noon, 4 and 8 p.m. Sept. 6; and 2 p.m. Sept. 7.

The theater also will perform olios before, during or after the melodramas. Tickets cost $5 for individuals or $20 for families of two adults and children ages 15 and younger. Accepted forms of payment include credit card and cash. Popcorn and beverages also will be available to buy.

The Indian Valley Theatre is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.

For information, visit indianvalleytheatre.com or the theater’s Facebook page.