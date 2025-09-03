5 things to do in McHenry County: Glow-in-the-Dark Mini Golf, Woodstock Choir gala and more!

- Woodstock Community Choir 10th Anniversary Gala: The choir will celebrate with a special gala at the Ethereal Ballroom at the Old Courthouse in the Square on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. Visit woodstockcommunitychoir.org for more information.
- Electric and Steam Trains Operate at the Illinois Railway Museum (Union): On Sunday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can ride electric and steam trains at the Illinois Railway Museum.
- Saturday Night Lights Glow-in-the-Dark Mini Golf Tournament (Crystal Lake): The Lippold Park Family Golf Center is hosting a glow-in-the-dark mini golf tournament from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6. Attendees will putt their way through an 18-hole glow in the dark mini golf course while enjoying music, food and fun. Click here for more information.
- First Fridays Concert: Justin Wallace (Ringwood): Enjoy a free live music evening on the Lost Valley Visitor Center patio at Glacial Park Friday, Sept. 5 from 7–8:30 p.m. Johnsburg native Justin Wallace brings a blend of country, rock, pop and alternative. Click here for more information.
- “Homegrown: The Zac Brown Band Tribute Experience” (Crystal Lake): On Friday, Sept. 12, Raue Center For The Arts will host this tribute to the Grammy-winning country-rock band. Visit rauecenter.org for more information.