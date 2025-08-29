Guzman y Gomez to offer BOGO burritos to celebrate high school football’s return

The new Guzman y Gomez Mexican Kitchen location in Crystal Lake (Shaw Local News Network)

Guzman y Gomez, an authentic Mexican fast-food restaurant with locations in Crystal Lake and Naperville, is bringing back its popular Fright Night Lights promotion in honor of the new high school football season.

“Friday Night Lights” is more than just a game; it’s a cherished tradition where communities and families unite under stadium lights to cheer on their local high school football teams, according to a news release.

This season, students and fans can score a free burrito or bowl every Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Show your school ID or wear your team’s gear to grab a post-game meal. The offer is available across all Guzman y Gomez locations.

With seven locations throughout the Chicagoland area, including Naperville, Schaumburg, Buffalo Grove, Crystal Lake, Deerfield, Evanston and Des Plaines, Guzman y Gomez offers a menu of healthy, authentic Mexican staples made with real ingredients.

Customers can enjoy items like grilled flank steak or flame-grilled chicken burritos, bowls, nachos and house-made salsas, all served with lightning-fast speed daily.

The Crystal Lake restaurant is located at 5459 Northwest Highway. The Naperville restaurant is located at 1519 N. Naper Blvd.

For more information, visit guzmanygomez.com.