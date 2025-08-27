Julie’s Cheesecake Cafe in Morris crafts specialty desserts

When a customer re-enters Julie’s Cheesecake Cafe shortly after they exited, Julie Chatton assumes they left something behind. More often than not, they’re returning for more of her namesake cheesecake.

Her son, Steven Collins, calls them “instant repeat customers.”

“They’ll take a slice to their car, eat it, come back in and get a slice to take home,” Collins said. “[My mom] would see them come back and say, ‘Oh, they must’ve forgotten something.’ I say, ‘No, they want another slice.’”

Collins operates the small cafe on Liberty Street in downtown Morris, where he reinvented his career after 24 years as a carpenter. Now he bakes and sells his mother’s specially crafted cheesecake, which she developed after being dissatisfied with other recipes.

“She wanted to start her own flavor, and she did a great job. A really great job,” Collins said.

That family recipe is now the basis of 21 flavors of cheesecake that guests can order fresh by the slice or preorder with at least 24 hours advance notice.

One of the specialty flavors available to order at Julie's Cheesecake Cafe is the banana chocolate cheesecake. (Provided by Steven Collins)

Several options are available to guests who visit the cafe. Round mini cheesecakes are bite-sized, hand-held treats that are ideal for picnicking and parties. Wedge-shaped slices also are available in two standard flavors, vanilla or chocolate, with dozens of flavors (some seasonal) available as toppings.

“People are always ordering the caramel apple. That’s one of the most popular,” Collins said. “Another one that’s really popular is the turtle. That’s our No. 1 seller.”

The cafe is a frequent destination for customers of all backgrounds, from a group of seniors who enjoy a morning slice of cheesecake, to downtown employees who treat themselves during the workday, to long-distance bicyclists who venture off the nearby Illinois & Michigan Canal State Trail.

Julie's Cheesecake Cafe in Morris serves 21 flavors of cheesecake. Guests can walk in to buy fresh slices or order full cheesecakes at least 24 hours in advance.

Limited seating is available inside, with a few counter seats facing the window along Liberty Street, as well as a small table. In the back of the store is a gift shop with items such as honey, household goods and artisan crafts.

A variety of cheesecake flavors are available fresh by the slice at Julie's Cheesecake Cafe in Morris. (Provided by Steven Collins)

Fresh cheesecakes will continue to be Collins’ focus through 2025 and early 2026, but the business model will change March 1. The business will shift its focus to frozen cheesecakes that can be shipped anywhere in the United States.

“It’s been our project plan from the very beginning. Our plan was to serve fresh to the public for a little over three years,” Collins said.

The expansion to selling and shipping frozen cheesecakes means customers can order any flavor. Because of the lengthy baking and cooling process required for a perfectly textured cheesecake, only certain flavors are prepared to serve fresh each day at the cafe. Some flavors, such as pumpkin or white chocolate peppermint, have been seasonal. Frozen orders will allow any flavor, any time.

“We can just ship off a pumpkin cheesecake if someone wants a pumpkin cheesecake,” Collins said.

Shipping also will allow Julie’s Cheesecake Cafe to reach out-of-town customers who crave their desserts but are unable to visit Morris regularly.

Collins said the future of fresh by-the-slice servings at the cafe is being decided – the shop’s operating hours may change with the launch of the frozen cheesecakes in March, but he will continue to serve fresh cheesecake at local events such as monthly Cruise Nights (second Saturday of the month, June through October in downtown Morris).

Specialty orders at Julie's Cheesecake Cafe in Morris can include cheescakes featuring multiple flavors, such as this order with chocolate, marbled chocolate, vanilla and turtle flavors. (Provided by Steven Collins)

Ultimately, his goal is to share his mother’s cheesecake as widely and joyously as possible.

“I just wanted to give my mom’s cheesecake a voice and get the word out,” he said. “It’s really heartwarming to see the public enjoy it so much.”