Where to find the best outdoor dining in Kendall County

Dining under the sun or stars is a perfect way to enjoy a meal, and Kendall County offers a variety of restaurants that enhance the experience beyond just great food.

These top-rated patios and open-air eateries are the go-to spots when the weather’s just right. From smoky barbecue flavors to festive Mexican fare and cozy beer gardens, here’s your guide to the best alfresco meals around.

To find the best places for outdoor dining in Kendall County, we asked our readers to weigh in for the 2025 Shaw Media Best of the Fox contest. The results are in, and here are the top-rated outdoor dining restaurants, as voted by audiences.

Best Outdoor Dining: Burnt Barrel Social, 508 Center Parkway A, Yorkville

Enjoy a perfectly crafted cocktail with your meal on Burnt Barrel Social’s outdoor patio. The drink list is wide and vast, featuring an extensive collection of vodka, whiskey, bourbon, tequila, rum and more. Cocktails include the Smoked Manhattan, Cinnamon Old Fashioned, Apple-Whiskey Rita and more.

Popular menu items include cheese curds, Bavarian pretzels, Uncle Ski’s Sausage, wings, sliders, chili, burgers, sandwiches and salads.

For more information, visit burntbarrelsocial.com.

Southbank Original Barbecue is located at 129 E. Hydraulic Ave. in downtown Yorkville. (Shaw Media)

One of the Best: Southbank Original BBQ, 129 E. Hydraulic Ave., Yorkville

Relax along the banks of the Fox River at Southbank’s outdoor patio while chowing down on slow-smoked barbecue or traditional comfort food. Catch some live music on the outdoor stage on weekends. The patio is open from May through October, and hosts several events in addition to live bands.

The barbecued ribs, wings and pulled meats are cooked over oak and hickory, smothered in homemade sauces. Additional menu items include fried chicken, burgers, wraps, sandwiches and appetizers like belly burnt ends, candied bacon skewers and firecracker shrimp.

For more information, visit southbankoriginalbarbecue.com.

One of the Best: Rosati’s Pizza Pub, 1985 Marketview Drive, Yorkville

There’s nothing like enjoying a freshly made Rosati’s pizza or calzone on the restaurant’s outdoor patio. Choose from thin crust or deep dish pizza, from favorites like Meat Mania, Veggie, Hawaiian, Rosati’s Monster or build-your-own. Begin your meal with an order of wings, cheesy bread sticks, mozzarella sticks, breaded mushrooms or Arancini Balls. Pasta, salads, and sandwiches are also on the menu. Check out Rosati’s daily food and drink specials.

For more information, visit Rosati’s Facebook page.