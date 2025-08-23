Where to find the best breakfast in Kane County

The famous Baked Apple Villa Pancake is an oven-baked pancake with Granny-Smith apples, a cinnamon glaze and dusting of powered sugar. The dish also can be served with vanilla bean ice cream at an additional charge. (Shaw Media)

In Kane County, breakfast restaurant options are as diverse as they are delicious.

From the historic downtown diners serving up classic plates of bacon and eggs to the modern cafes perfecting the art of omelets and avocado toast, finding the best place to start your day brings many choices.

To find the best place for breakfast in Kane County, we asked our readers to weigh in for the 2025 Shaw Media Best of the Fox contest. The results are in, and here are the top-rated breakfast restaurants, as voted by audiences.

Best Breakfast: Apple Villa Pancake House & Restaurant, 1961 Wilson St., Batavia

Apple Villa in Batavia is known for their pancakes! Their signature Baked Apple Villa Pancake is oven-baked with Granny Smith apples, cinnamon and powdered sugar. Other pancake varieties include baked banana nut, German pancakes, The Dutchess, cinnaswirl pancakes and of course, traditional pancakes. Additional menu items include crepes, omelets, French toast, eggs, skillets and more. Visit applevillapancakes.com for hours and more information.

One of the Best: Nosh, 22 N. 3rd St., Geneva

Nosh in downtown Geneva is a locally owned breakfast and lunch favorite in the Tri-cities. Freshly prepared breakfast options include French toast, crepes, breakfast bowls, steel cut oatmeal, omelets and much more. Menu specials are always changing. If you visit on a Saturday or Sunday, try their extravagant “Weekender” Bloody Mary, complete with all the fixings! Visit experiencenosh.com for more information.

One of the Best: State Street Diner, 630 W. State St., Geneva

This cute little restaurant in downtown Geneva serves up classic diner fare with authentic Mexican dishes for breakfast and lunch. Menu options include favorites like eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, skillets, omelets, egg sandwiches, French toast, pancakes and more. A kids menu and combination platters are also available. Visit statestdiner.com for more information.