Kuipers Family Farm apple orchard, sunflower fields open for season Saturday

Kuipers Family Farm, located in Maple Park in western Kane County, is officially opening for the fall season on Saturday, Aug. 23.

Kuipers is known for its annual apple and pumpkin picking and has been a place where thousands of families have made memories for the last 27 years, according to a news release.

In addition to apples and pumpkins, Kuipers has its famous apple cider, apple cider donuts, the Orchard Shop, and lots of FunFarm activities that kids of all ages can enjoy.

“There’s nothing more exciting than opening the farm back up during the fall season. We love seeing families return year after year to spend time outdoors and create traditions and memories here at our farm,” Joe Kuipers, general manager of Kuipers Family Farm, said in the news release.

Ayla Agic, 6, and her grandmother, Mejra Agic, pick apples at Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

U-Pic Apple Orchard

Kuipers’ apple orchard has more than 45 varieties of apples to pick, until Nov. 2 or when supplies last. Customers can purchase tickets online at KuipersFamilyFarm.com for $14.99 per person on weekends and holidays and select weekday tickets can only be bought at the gate for $11.99 each. Admission includes a quarter peck bag of apples per person, and kids under 2 are admitted free but without an apple bag. Visitors should visit the website to confirm the variety of apples available to pick and hours of operation.

Sunflower Festival

Kuipers Family Farm has planted more than 7 acres of sunflowers, zinnias, cosmos and marigolds, and is hosting the 5th annual Sunflower Festival, which runs until mid-September or while supplies last. Admission includes one sunflower bloom or three zinnia blooms for $10.99 per person on weekdays or $14.99 per person on the weekends; kids under 2 are free. For extra fun and savings, visitors can buy the early season passport for $29.99 per person for specific weekends and holidays that include entry for one to the Sunflower Festival and one U-Pic Apple Orchard admission, one Farmview Railway ride and one apple cider slushie from the Farmhouse Kitchen.

A group poses for a photo at Kuiper’s Pumpkin Farm and Apple Orchard in Maple Park on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Pumpkin FunFarm

The Pumpkin FunFarm is open Sept. 19 through Nov. 2 for visitors to pick their perfect pumpkin and enjoy a full day of outdoor activities on the farm, including the corn maze, jumping pillow, mountain slide, farm animals, pig races, apple blaster, giant corn box, live music, food trucks, adult beverages and much more. Pumpkin FunFarm admission during September and November on weekends is $23.99 per person. September and November weekday admission is $20.99 per person. During peak season, October admission is $26.99 per person on weekends and holidays. October weekdays are $23.99 per person. Guests can also purchase a season pass, giving unlimited access to the Pumpkin FunFarm for $69.99 per person until Nov. 2.

Kuipers Family Farm is offering a $3 discount with promo code “Kuipers25” through Nov. 2. Go to KuipersFamilyFarm.com to book tickets or find more information.