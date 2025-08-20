Can’t-miss fall beer festivals in northern Illinois in 2025

Julie Morgan of Rock Falls looks over a selection of beers being offered at Sterling Main Street's Hops on the Rock. Held at Sterling Marketplace, the event featured dozens of beers, food and music. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Northern Illinois’ craft beer scene comes alive with a flurry of festive celebrations in autumn.

Fall ushers in a season of rich Oktoberfests, hearty stouts, crisp ciders and innovative pumpkin ales, all waiting to be discovered.

Beer lovers will enjoy a diverse array of festivals offering live music, delicious food, and, of course, an unparalleled selection of locally brewed liquid gold.

Screw City Beer Festival – Rockford

This is the 15th year of this outdoor event, which runs from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6 in the River Front Lot at Riverview Ice House, 200 N. Water St. in Rockford. Between 30-40 breweries are expected to participate. screwcitybeerfest.com

Illinois Brews – Elgin

This fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 6 will feature local craft beer, live music and plenty of food. The event kicks off at 4 p.m. at Bowes Creek Country Club, 1250 Bowes Creek Boulevard in Elgin. VIP tickets include 3 p.m. admission. Ticket prices start at $55. elginparksfoundation.org/ilbrewsatbowes.

Hops Aboard – Union

This new event at the Illinois Railway Museum in Union is an adults-only beer festival celebrating local breweries and beer’s long history with the railroad. The event is from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13. Tickets include up to 20 5-ounce samples from participating breweries, including the special collaborative brew from Scorched Earth Brewing, inspired by IRM’s own Chicago Burlington & Quincy 504 locomotive. irm.org

The Great Outdoors Beer Trail – Cary

Enjoy nature and craft beer at this festival from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20 along the Fel-Pro RRR Conservation Area in Cary. Walk the 1-mile paved, partially wooded trail while visiting regional brewers along the way. Local food trucks will also be there. This 21-and-over event also welcomes leashed dogs. mccdistrict.org

Pints by the Pond – Batavia

Batavia Park District’s new craft beer festival, Pints by the Pond, is from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20, at the Peg Bond Center. Sample beer, cider and spirits from 15 local breweries while munching on specialties and accompaniments from Fernando’s Street Kitchen, Gindo’s, and GV’s Italian Street Food. bataviaparks.org/pints-by-the-pond

The Happy Wanderers provide oompah music Saturday during Ottawa’s Oktoberfest on the Jordan Block. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Local)

Yorktober Fest – Yorkville

Held Friday and Saturday Sept. 26-27 at Riverfront Park East, Yorktoberfest is an all-ages event that features a mix of food, drinks and entertainment for the whole family. Enjoy German-themed music and a variety of food and craft beers. Bands include Tennessee Whiskey, A Taylor Experience, Groupies Wanted and Bad Medicine. Take part in family-friendly activities, as well as adults-only activities, including the famous Stein Holding Contest. The event is a fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Yorkville. kiwanisyorktoberfest.org

Berwyn Brew Fest – Berwyn

This all-ages event from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27 at Proksa Park focuses on craft beer, but also features food vendors, games and live music. The festival is presented by the Berwyn Park District. berwynparks.org/special-events/berwyn-brewfest

HOPtober Fest – Wheaton

The Wheaton Park District’s HOPtober Fest is from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. The 21-and-older event will feature fall beer, seltzer, cider, live music from 7th Heaven and Karla and the Phat Kats, food and fun. General admission tickets are $45 in advance, $50 at the door. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/9-28-hoptober-fest

Legions of Craft Beer Fest – Gurnee

This festival, which runs from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 is a fundraiser for the Gurnee American Legion Post 771 and the Lake County Honor Flight, with proceeds supporting veterans’ organizations. Sample beers from a variety of brewers while enjoying live music. Food trucks will also be on site. gurneelegionsofbeer.com/home

Cider and Ale Fest – Morton Arboretum, Lisle

Sip on seasonal ciders and beers amid the beauty of nature at The Morton Arboretum’s annual Cider and Ale Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4. More than 30 local breweries will be at the event, as will food trucks. Tasting booths will be stationed along Meadow Lake Trail, the Conifer Walk and the Frost Hill walking path. mortonarb.org/explore/activities/events/cider-ale-festival

Chicago Beer Fest – Field Museum Chicago

This popular event from 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 provides a unique experience by allowing attendees to sample beer while exploring a select number of the museum’s exhibits after hours. The festival features over 65 breweries, offering seasonal beer samplings, live music and access to certain museum exhibits. thechicagobeerfestival.com

Hops on the Rock – Sterling

Sterling Main Street’s annual Hops on the Rock beer festival happens Saturday, Oct. 11. VIP admission starts at 2 p.m., general admission opens at 3 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m. at Sterling Marketplace, 111 W. Second St. The event is for adults 21 and older, and includes live music and food vendors. VIP tickets cost $50, general admission tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door. sterlingmainstreet.org/events/hops-on-the-rock

IllumiBrew – Morton Arboretum, Lisle

Kick off the holiday season Friday, Nov. 14 from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at this exclusive 21-and-over event offering a preview of “Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum” while sampling seasonal beers, ciders, and meads from Chicago-area breweries. mortonarb.org/explore/activities/events/illumibrew