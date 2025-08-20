5 Things to Do: Bureau County Fair this weekend in Princeton!

- Bureau County Fair: The 170th annual fair will be in full swing from Wednesday, Aug. 20 to Sunday, Aug. 24. The fairgrounds in Princeton will be buzzing with a carnival, food, and various exhibits. Country star Trace Adkins will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21. Additional performers and many more family-friendly events, including a demolition derby, truck and tractor pulls, animal shows and exhibits and more. Visit bureaucountyfair.com for more information.
- Hegeler Carus Mansion’s Third Thursday Concert Series (La Salle): On Thursday, Aug. 21 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. the Hegeler Carus Mansion hosts a concert on its West Lawn with live music, food trucks and a 50/50 raffle. This month’s performer is Kev Roy & the Overjoyed. Visit hegelercarus.org/events for more information.
- Amboy Depot Days: This highly anticipated festival runs from Thursday, Aug. 21 to Sunday, Aug. 24. The four-day event features a massive car show, carnival, live music, a 5K race and a craft show. Visit depotdays.com for more information.
- Music in Lehigh Park (Oglesby): On Saturday, Aug. 23, enjoy an evening of music with Whiskey Romance from 6-9 p.m. A Cousins Maine Lobster food truck will also be on site. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Comedy Night in the Park: On Saturday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m., the City of Peru Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a comedy night at Centennial Park. Click here for more information.
The Scene