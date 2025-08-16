‘Bridges of Madison County,’ tribute concerts this fall at Timber Lake Playhouse

Timber Lake Playhouse in Mount Carroll will host its 2024 fundraising gala on Saturday, Aug. 24. (Cody Cutter)

Timber Lake Playhouse, a seasonal professional theatre in Mt. Carroll, continues its 2025 season with concerts, children’s theatre performances and exciting musicals and plays on the Main Stage.

“Friendship Landing,” a world-premier comedy about friendship set in a children’s theme park, runs Aug. 22-31. The Main Stage season concludes with “The Bridges of Madison County,” based on the novel by Robert James Waller, which runs Sept. 12-21.

Upcoming concerts include Sins N’ Roses, a tribute to Guns N’ Roses on Sept. 6; Heartless, a tribute to Heart on Sept. 20; The Rave-Ons, a Buddy Holly Tribute on Sept. 26; Second Hand News, a tribute to Fleetwood Mac on Sept. 27; Fabulous Frank, a tribute to Frank Sinatra, on Oct. 4 and more.

Timber Lake Playhouse’s resident theatre company consists of 35-40 performers, behind-the-scenes roles and musicians, according to its website. The theatre has been a starting point for many performers who’ve gone on to perform on larger stages, including Broadway, as well as film and television roles.

Timber Lake Playhouse, which has 371 seats, opened in 1962 and has presented about 400 plays and musicals.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit timberlakeplayhouse.org.