5 Things to Do: Montgomery Fest, beer & cheese pairing and more!

- Montgomery Fest (Montgomery): The annual festival is Aug. 15-17 and features a carnival, live music, parade, car show, fireworks and more at Montgomery Park. Click here for a schedule of events and more information.
- Fox Republic Beer & Cheese Pairing Workshop: On Sunday, Aug. 17 at 3 p.m., Fox Republic Brewing Co. in Yorkville will host a workshop that pairs local beer with Full Circle cheese. Visit foxrepublicbrewing.com for more information.
- Oswego Country Market: On Sunday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., shop for fresh produce, artisan goods and specialty foods from local vendors in downtown Oswego. Click here for more information.
- Magen Kranz Quartet (Oswego): Stop by Fox Valley Winery in Oswego from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16 for a performance from the Magen Kranz Quartet. Enjoy a glass of wine in the tasting room while listening to the music. Visit foxvalleywinery.com for more information.
- Nashville Songwriters (Yorkville): Enjoy a performance from Matt Rodgers and Trick Savage at The Law Office Pub & Music Hall, 226 S. Bridge St. Visit lawofficepub.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene