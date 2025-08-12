Teachers’ Lounge Comedy coming to Raue Center in Crystal Lake

Teachers’ Lounge Comedy returns to Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake Saturday, Sept. 13. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts. )

The show will feature hilarious and talented comedians Ted Willson, Chris Schlichting, Jeanie Doogan and Samantha Chiappone sharing their unique experiences, anecdotes and frustrations about school life and being an educator, according to a news release from Raue Center.

Teachers’ Lounge Comedy is A+ comedy, where witty educators-turned-comedians let loose and poke fun at the ups and downs of their profession. From navigating the quirks of unruly students to tackling overzealous parents, these teachers-turned-comedians provide a light-hearted and relatable perspective on the joys and challenges of teaching, cleverly weaving together their experiences with sharp observations, witty one-liners and amusing impersonations, according to the release.

Chiappone is a stand-up comic and single mom who’s been making people laugh, sometimes on purpose, for the past two years. She’s performed at Zanies, the Raue Center and anywhere else willing to hand her a mic. Her comedy is honest, fast and just a little too relatable.

Chicago native Willson, co-host of the hit podcast That Checks Out, delights audiences across the Midwest with his hilarious, hard-to-believe true stories and endearing charm.

Iowa-based comedian and high school teacher Schlichting brings a lovable, self-deprecating style that has landed him on Sirius Radio, Dry Bar Comedy and the Bob and Tom Show.

Doogan’s sharp, no-nonsense take on parenting, teaching and American life – shaped by her South Side roots and 15 years in the classroom – makes her a standout on stages like Zanies and The Laugh Factory.

Host, veteran comic and WGN Radio personality DaCosse has shared the stage with comedy greats like Ellen DeGeneres and George Lopez, and serves as the curator of Raue Center’s popular Lucy’s Comedy series.

Tickets start at $43, and an $8 order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order.

Tickets may be bought online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.