Experience Mardi Gras in Joliet at New Orleans North

Mokena residents Kelly and Bryan Robinson don their Mardi Gras best during New Orleans North Festival held at the Joliet Slammers Stadium on Aug. 16, 2024. (Laurie Fanelli)

You don’t have to travel to Louisiana this summer to experience the magic of New Orleans.

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s New Orleans North event will be from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, at the Joliet Slammers stadium. This event is for adults 21 and older.

Experience the magic of Mardi Gras in Will County, with food, music and the atmosphere of “The Big Easy.” Enjoy street performers, hookah alley, local art, live bands and a beer tent as you become immersed in the culture of New Orleans. And, of course, there will be plenty of Hurricane drinks.

Artist Row brings the vibrant soul of New Orleans to life with a curated display of work from talented local artists, set on the field along the third base line. Explore the sights, meet the makers, and maybe even discover your next favorite piece – all artwork on display will be available for purchase.

Magician Keith Cobb shows Lorraine Guerrero-Neumayer her card during the New Orleans North Festival held at the Joliet Slammers stadium Aug. 16, 2024. (Laurie Fanelli)

Food court vendors include Cousins Maine Lobster, Cemenos Pizza, Joey’s Red Hots, Annabelle’s Bar-B-Q, Crumbl Cookies, Creamery, Noelli’s Cheesecakes, Sought Out Grounds, Sunshine Mexican Grill, Wyler’s BBQ and Moe Joe’s Cajun Cuisine.

Bands include 3rd City Brass Band, Chicago Blues Angels, Zydeco Voodoo, Sam Burns and Friends, Dan Dougherty Band, Righteous Hillbillies, Tom and Becky Maslowski, Partick Spiroff, Ryan Hegarty and DJ T Bone. The Jib Brothers will perform at Hookah Alley.

“After 13 incredible years, we’re thrilled to once again bring the magic of New Orleans North to life inside the Joliet Slammers stadium,” Jen Howard, president of the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said in a news release. “Pairing the charm of downtown Joliet with the energy and spirit of NOLA creates the perfect recipe for an unforgettable summer night.”

To purchase tickets to the New Orleans North music festival, visit NewOrleansNorthJoliet.com. Tickets cost $10 in advance. Pricing will increase to $20 per ticket 24 hours before the gates opening. Entry will be $20 at the gate. This event is for adults 21 and older.

The Joliet Slammers baseball stadium is located at 1 Mayor Art Schultz Drive, Joliet.