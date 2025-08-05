5 Things to Do: Veggie Fest, Darien Fest and more free live music this weekend

- Veggie Fest (Lisle): A large-scale free vegetarian food festival that takes place at the grounds of Danada South Park on Saturday, Aug. 9, and Sunday, Aug. 10. It features over 100 vendor tents, food demonstrations, and live music. veggiefestchicago.org
- Friday Night Live (Downers Grove): Kick-start your weekend on Friday, Aug. 8, with a live music performance from the Fay Lockwood Band at the Main Street Train Station from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Click here for more information.
- Darien FEST (Darien): This three-day festival runs from Friday, Aug. 8 to Sunday, Aug. 10 in Westwood Park. It features a carnival, live music, food and other family-friendly entertainment. Click here for more information.
- Westmont Cruisin’ Nights (Westmont): On Thursday, Aug. 7, downtown Westmont hosts its weekly car show from 5 to 9 p.m. This is a popular event that features classic cars, live music and food vendors. This week’s theme is imports, orphans, movie cars and more. westmontevents.com/cruisin-nights
- Summer Concert Series (Downers Grove): The Downers Grove Park District is hosting a free, family-friendly concert at Veterans Memorial Pavilion in Fishel Park. On Tuesday, Aug. 12, the band Valius is scheduled to perform. Food and drinks are available for purchase starting at 6 p.m., with the music running from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
