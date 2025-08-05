5 things to do in DeKalb County: Sycamore Steam Show & Threshing Bee, ‘Summer’s Last Bash’ party and more

- Sycamore Steam Show & Threshing Bee: This annual four-day event in Sycamore runs from Thursday, Aug. 7 to Sunday, Aug. 10. It celebrates agricultural history with antique tractors, steam engines, and a variety of demonstrations and family-friendly activities. It’s held at the Taylor Marshall Farm, 27707 Lukens Road. sycamoresteamshow.com
- Movies in the Park (DeKalb): On Friday, Aug. 8, catch a free outdoor screening of “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” at Hopkins Park. The movie starts at 8 p.m.
- “Summer’s Last Bash” Party (DeKalb): On Saturday, Aug. 9 at 2 p.m., head over to the Hopkins Park Shelter for a free party that will have a water slide, water buckets, water balloon toss and more. Food trucks will be selling food. Click here for more information.
- DeKalb Municipal Band Concert (DeKalb): The band will perform a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12 at the Hopkins Park Bandshell. dekalbmunicipalband.com
- Music at the Mansion (DeKalb): The Ellwood House Museum will host a “Music at the Mansion” event at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13. The PriSSillas will perform. This is the last event in the 2025 summer series. ellwoodhouse.org/music-at-the-mansion
