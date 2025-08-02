Treehouses at Starved Rock and The Wildflower perfect for adventure escape

Guests can rent treehouses at a property nestled against the border of Starved Rock State Park. The Treehouses at Starved Rock have two treehouses as of July 2025, but owner Mike Ambrose plans to expand up to 25 treehouses. (Provided by Mike Ambrose)

The treehouse you dreamed of as a child exists, and the getaway is a magical experience where you can watch the stars at night, listen to the sounds of nature and spend time with loved ones.

The Treehouses at Starved Rock is a secluded, 26-acre treehouse retreat carved into Starved Rock State Park’s border. Two spacious, luxury-crafted treehouses accommodate up to eight people and are built for both groups and couples. The treehouses are steps away from Starved Rock State Park’s system of picturesque hiking trails, canyons, waterfalls and bluffs.

“You kind of feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere,” said owner Mike Ambrose. “The idea is you’re in nature, but it’s very comfortable.”

Treehouses at Starved Rock started four years ago when he purchased the property, but his idea has been around for years. Ambrose recalled growing up as a kid building forts with friends.

“We can’t find any photos of course,” he shared. “I’ve always wanted to do this.”

A bedroom in one of the Treehouses at Starved Rock. (Provided by Mike Ambrose)

The site currently has two treehouses, with two more about 80% complete. The business is permitted to build a total of 25 treehouses. Each lodging has a full kitchen and bathroom, fireplace and bonfire pot, screened-in porch, comfortable beds and couches and all the amenities guests need on a getaway.

Although the beautiful, natural landscape might feel like being in the middle of nowhere, guests are minutes away from North Utica, Ottawa, La Salle, Peru and Oglesby, where visitors can discover an abundance of dining and shopping. In addition, the treehouses are along the Illinois River and minutes away from two other state parks: Matthiessen State Park and Buffalo Rock State Park.

“The idea is to gather, and that’s why I made them big and a lot of communal space. They’re separated just enough, so they can get whole families together,” Ambrose said. “Get in nature, get outside, go to a bonfire. Go see this landscape that doesn’t look like it belongs in the Midwest. Experience it.”

The Treehouses at Starved Rock include bedrooms, a kitchen and a living space. (Provided by Mike Ambrose)

The Wildflower

About 30 miles west of the treehouses is a unique, flower-esque getaway.

“We offer the slower-paced environment,” said Sarah McCombs. “Guests are able to experience nature and slow down and connect with loved ones.”

Sarah and Tyler McCombs own and created The Wildflower, a tranquil boutique retreat that offers a blend of luxury and wilderness within a 10-minute drive from downtown Princeton.

Their land features four A-frame glamping cabins on 50 acres with comfortable beds and couches, plus luxuries such as a cozy interior, private deck, gas fire pit, spa amenities, kitchenette, outdoor grill and more. Each cabin can host to four to six people, depending if there are children.

The Wildflower is a boutique retreat near Princeton where guests can stay in A-frame cabins near woods and fields of wildflowers. (Jenna Joann Photography)

Nature walks, bird watching, stargazing and cycling are among some of the activities guests can partake in at the retreat.

The grounds include about 10 acres of marshland, with multiple flower fields planted throughout the property. Three acres of sunflowers bloom in late July and continue through much of August and September.

“We’ve planted this year about 10 acres of wildflowers,” Sarah said. Throughout the woods, there are some secret wildflower fields. About two miles of walking trails pass through the wooded hillside areas and the fields.

The retreat is completely screen- and clock-free, so there are no TVs. Each unit has a record player with a record library (guests can connect to Bluetooth as well). WiFi is available.

Minutes away are downtown Princeton, Chapel Hill Golf Course and Hornbaker Gardens, which is a retail garden center, arboretum and botanical gardens in a picturesque country setting.

“My husband and I are from the area and grew up here,” Sarah said. “I had a career in tech for 13 years. We decided we really wanted to invest and build a business in the area, and we were trying to figure out how to complement both of our skill sets.”

The Wildflower has a diverse bird population, including a pair of swans that live on the nearby pond and 200 goldfinches that love the sunflowers and stay in the fall. There are many wild turkeys as well.

“We saw this property and took a leap of faith and decided to try our skill sets and bring something new and unique to an area we both love,” she said.