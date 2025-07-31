Scottish band Skerryvore coming to Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb

Scottish band Skerryvore will perform at the Egyptian Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre)

Scottish band Skerryvore will perform at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13.

Known for their explosive fusion of folk, rock and Americana, Skerryvore has earned a reputation as one of the most exciting live bands to emerge from Scotland. With a high-energy mix of bagpipes, fiddles, accordions and driving rhythms, Skerryvore has captivated audiences worldwide and was named Scotland’s “Live Act of the Year” three times, according to a news release from the theater.

The band’s eclectic sound, combining the influences of traditional Scottish music with rock, Americana and Celtic beats, has led to performances in more than 25 countries. Their dynamic, joyful stage presence and unmatched musicianship make them a must-see live act for music fans of all genres, according to the release.

Tickets start at $39 and can be bought at the Egyptian Theatre box office during box office hours (Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday 3-6 p.m.), online at egyptiantheatre.org or by calling the box office at 815-758-1225.

The Egyptian Theatre located at 135 N. 2nd St. in downtown DeKalb.