Where to find the best wings in Kane County for National Chicken Wing Day July 29

Kane County is home to several restaurants known for seriously good chicken wings. Whether you crave classic buffalo with a kick, unique dry rubs, or something entirely unexpected, the local culinary scene has something to satisfy every wing enthusiast.

To find the best chicken wings in Kane County, we asked our readers to weigh in for the 2025 Shaw Media Best of the Fox contest. The results are in, and here are the top-rated places for chicken wings, as voted by audiences.

Stockholm's in Geneva. (Shaw Media photo)

BEST: Stockholm’s Restaurant & Brewery, 306 W. State St., Geneva

Stockholm’s has been an iconic restaurant in downtown Geneva for more than 20 years. The restaurant offers a from-scratch kitchen and a special changing menu based on the season. The 10-piece wings are marinated in hot wing sauce and then fried, and served with Bleu cheese dressing and celery. Additional menu items include soups, salads, sandwiches, pasta, steak, burgers, chicken dishes, seafood, ribs and more. Visit stockholmsbrewpub.com for more information.

ONE OF THE BEST: The Pub, 211 Main St., Maple Park

The Pub, located in the western Kane County town of Maple Park, is known for fresh, homemade food and a large, spacious outdoor bar and patio. The Pub’s location has been home to various bars over the years, dating back to the 1800s, according to their website. Diners can choose from seasoned or hot wings, as well as from a variety of sauces, including Bleu cheese, BBQ, hot sauce, honey mustard and more. The Pub also serves burgers and sandwiches, salads, quesadillas and more. Visit thepubmaplepark.com for more information.

ONE OF THE BEST: Crosstown Pub & Grill, 1890 Mill St., Batavia

Crosstown’s wings come hand-breaded, grilled or “naked,” served with one sauce or one rub. Sauce choices include pizza parmesan, Caribbean Jerk, KY bourbon, garlic buffalo, sriracha and so many more. Rubs include BBQ, maple bourbon, sweet garlic chili, buffalo, chili lime, cajun, chipotle and many more. Boneless wings are also available. Additional menu items include a variety of appetizers, mac and cheese, salads, sandwiches, burgers, fajitas, burritos and more. Visit xtownpub.com for more information.