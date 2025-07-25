Tails on Tap bar crawl set for Aug. 2 in downtown Sycamore

Enjoy a bar crawl through downtown Sycamore for Tails Humane Society’s Tails on Tap event on Saturday, Aug. 2.

All proceeds from the event benefit Tails Humane Society.

Participating venues include MVP Sports Bar, which will have cocktail samplers; Hink’s Bar & Grill, which will have apple pie shots; PJ’s Courthouse Tavern, which will also have apple pie shots; and Pizza Beer Whiskey, which will have draft beer. More participating bars and restaurants are expected to be announced.

Guests can visit each location between 1-6 p.m. at their own pace. The event ends at MVP with an after party with raffles.

The $30 ticket includes free gifts at several downtown bars/restaurants, a lanyard, two raffle tickets and Bar Crawl Bingo.

Purchase tickets online or at the registration table outside of MVP between 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Tails Humane Society’s website.