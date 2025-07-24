Where to find the best margaritas in Kane County for National Tequila Day July 24

Bien Trucha’s entire food and drink menu will be available at its neighboring sister restaurant A Toda Madre in Geneva. (Provided photo)

National Tequila Day is Thursday, July 24, and for many, that means one thing: margaritas!

Whether you prefer yours on the rocks with a salted rim, blended into a frosty concoction, or with a unique fruity twist, Kane County boasts a fantastic array of establishments serving up some truly sensational sips.

To find the best margaritas in Kane County, we asked our readers to weigh in for the 2025 Shaw Media Best of the Fox contest. The results are in, and here are the winners, as voted by audiences.

BEST: La Mesa Modern Mexican, 51 S. 1st St., St. Charles

Sip on La Mesa’s award-winning margaritas on the beautiful outdoor patio. The restaurant has a huge tequila list to choose from, but if you can’t narrow it down to just one, check out their tequila flights and sample a variety of spirits. Just like the tequila list, La Mesa has an abundance of traditional and unique margarita flavors. Some of the highlights include Cadillac Margarita, Blueberry Lavender, Jalapeño Cucumber, Peaches ‘n’ Peppers, Horchata Margarita and a variety of frozen fruit margaritas. lamesamodernmexican.com

One of the Best: Tia Carmen Restaurant, 30 W. State St., Geneva

Tia Carmen, located in downtown Geneva, celebrates the many vibrant flavors of Mexican cuisine, with classic meals to inventive new dishes. That spirit doesn’t stop with the food, as their margarita list includes many unique flavor combinations, like the La Jardinera Margarita, Guava Jalapeño Margarita or the Sandia Margarita. Other tequila-based cocktails include Jamaica Mezcal, Cucumber Mezcal and Cantarito. Tia Carmen also has a vast tequila list. tiacarmen.restaurant

One of the Best: Bien Trucha, 410 W. State St., Geneva

A longtime favorite in the Fox Valley area, Bien Trucha relies on seasonal, locally sourced ingredients for their authentic Mexican cuisine and cocktails. The restaurant has an exceptional tequila, mezcal and agave selection, including many that are from the Midwest. Their signature cocktails and margaritas are uniquely crafted and hand-shaken, using only the freshest ingredients, which leads to a changing menu based on the season. The bar menu includes traditional margaritas, as well as uniquely flavored margaritas and tequila-based cocktails. Stop by for Social Hour Tuesdays through Fridays from 4-5:30 p.m. and enjoy specials on traditional margaritas and Mexican beer. bientrucha.com