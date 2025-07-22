10 charming independent bookstores to visit this year

There’s something magical about stepping inside a local bookstore. Perhaps it’s the staff drawing upon their own knowledge and love of books to make recommendations. Or the cozy nooks inviting you to begin reading said book right away. Whatever the reason, here are some local independent bookstores waiting to help you find another book or two for your “to read” pile.

Anderson’s Bookshop in Naperville and Downers Grove

From its humble beginnings as a pharmacy that sold books, toys and gifts, the family behind Anderson’s Bookshop has been meeting the literary needs of Naperville for 150 years. Today, Anderson’s has two bookstore locations as well as a children’s wholesale warehouse bookfair company. In addition, they offer unique gift and toy products. Be sure to plan your visit during one of the hundreds of author visits held every year. andersonsbookshop.com

Anderson's Bookshop in Naperville (Anderson's Bookshop)

The Book Shop in Batavia

If you enjoy browsing used books, then The Book Shop in downtown Batavia is the place for you. This cozy nook serves as a passion project for the owner who envisions a haven for people to share their mutual love of books. Every nook and cranny of the tiny store is bursting with rare books, children’s books, literature, poetry, non-fiction and fiction waiting to find new homes. Visit The Book Shop on Facebook.

The Bookstore of Glen Ellyn

For over 60 years, generations of readers have flocked to The Bookstore. From expansions of book offerings to coming into the digital age, the one thing that hasn’t changed at The Bookstore is fulfilling its mission of being a literary hub of the community. Each month, staff members select one trending title as their pick of the month to highlight new book selections. The store also offers three monthly book subscriptions including Pick of the Lit featuring a new hardcover book hand-picked by staff. bookstoreofge.com

Harvey’s Tales in Geneva

A love of books and bookshops, coupled with an even greater love of the family dog, Harvey, prompted Roxanne and Chuck Osborne to open Harvey’s Tales in their retirement years. Although their beloved pet passed away, the couple honored him by naming the store after Harvey. Tucked in downtown Geneva, the store features an outdoor patio – the perfect spot to enjoy a coffee or tea from the in-store coffee bar. If you need a gift idea for the booktrovert in your life, Harvey’s has games, puzzles, candles, toys and other literary related items. harveystales.com

Harvey’s Tales book shop in Geneva (Sandy Bressner)

Little Bean Books in Antioch

Three years ago, the owner of Little Bean Coffee Co. realized her dream of owning a bookstore with the opening of Little Bean Books. The staff prides itself on being a part of their customers’ reading adventure whether it’s finding the latest fiction book to introducing children to their next favorite book. Check out the website for their latest book club picks, then head over to their coffee shop for a lively discussion over a latte. littlebeanbooks.com

Read Between the Lynes in Woodstock

Located in historic Woodstock Square, this local bookstore offers six monthly books clubs, including book clubs focusing on fantasy, history and progressive books. Customers can pre-ordered new releases as well as purchase books signed by local authors. readbetweenthelynes.com

Robin’s Nest Bookshoppe in DeKalb

The goal of Robin’s Nest is to be a true community bookstore. That’s why the collections are carefully curated in part by suggestions from customers themselves. They’ll even order a book you’re looking for if it’s not on the shelves. robinsnestdekalb.com

Robin's Nest Bookshoppe in DeKalb (Photo provided by Robin's Nest Bookshoppe)

Three Stories Bookstore in Lemont

Located in downtown Lemont, this children’s bookstore encourages curiosity and discovery of books that speak to young readers. This whimsical shop features popular books like the Dog Man series, harder to find selections and a section dedicated to supporting local authors. There’s also a section for middle school and young adult books. threestoriesbookstore.com

Town House Books in St. Charles

For 50 years, the staff at Town House Books has been recommending books to readers of all ages. To help ease the guilt of buying another book to add to your hefty TBR pile, stop by on the first Tuesday of the month when 20% of sales go back to support community groups such as Lazarus House, Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley and HorsePower Therapeutic Riding. After making your selections, head over to Town House Cafe for a slice of homemade quiche and a glass of wine, then settle in for a lovely lunch while reading your new book. townhousebooks.com

Yellow Bird Books in Aurora

This woman-owned bookstore is more than a place to pick up your next read. It’s a haven to help people discover the joys of reading, learning and creating in a welcoming, inclusive environment. The bookshelves house the shop’s thoughfully curated collection of books including fiction, non-fiction, gardening, kids books and more. Be sure to check out the store’s monthly art show during First Fridays in downtown Aurora. yellowbirdbooksaurora.com