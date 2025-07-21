Celebrate Billy Joel’s music with ‘Simply Billy’ live at Raue Center

Simply Billy: A Tribute to Billy Joel comes to Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake Saturday, Aug. 23. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts. )

Enjoy the timeless music of Billy Joel as Simply Billy: A Tribute to Billy Joel comes to Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake Saturday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.

This high-energy tribute, starring virtuoso pianist Brian Harris, brings the music and spirit of Billy Joel to life in an unforgettable live concert experience, according to a news release from Raue Center.

From “Piano Man” and “My Life” to “Only the Good Die Young”, Simply Billy delivers hit after hit with jaw-dropping musicianship and show-stopping vocals. Harris, a graduate of the Hartt School of Music and a seasoned performer, channels the charisma, storytelling and pianistic genius of Billy Joel in a performance that has wowed audiences across the globe.

Created in 2014 following the success of Harris’s Elton John tribute, Simply Elton, Simply Billy has toured internationally, backed by Harris’s full rock band, The Mad Hatters, and also in intimate solo performances.

Tickets start at $43. All-in pricing includes a $4 box office fee. An $8 order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order.

Tickets are available online at rauecenter.org, via phone at 815-356-9212, or in person at the Box Office.