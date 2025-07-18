Milwaukee’s German Fest serves up authentic culture, music and brews

Milwaukee German Fest is July 25-27 in downtown Milwaukee. (Photo provided by German Fest. )

Milwaukee’s Henry Maier Festival Park will once again transform into Bavaria as German Fest returns, scheduled for July 25-27.

This annual event, rooted in Milwaukee’s German heritage, is one of the largest German celebrations in the country.

The weekend will feature authentic German culture, with a mix of traditional polka music, lively folk dancing, classic German cuisine—including brats and pretzels—and, of course, flowing steins of beer, all culminating in a festive celebration of German traditions.

Experience a wide variety of activities and entertainment. The live music lineup includes bands from Germany and Austria, as well as U.S.-based musicians, playing everything from rock music to traditional German music.

The German Fest Musikgarten is the place to go for Alphorn musicians, accordion players, a strolling musician playing polkas and waltzes, and traditional German folk singers.

Children’s, youth and adult dance groups will perform traditional dances that represent several regions of Germany.

Don’t miss the 18th annual Dachshund Derby on Sunday, July 27, where adorable Dachshunds will race for bragging rights. The dogs can also partake in a costume contest.

Explore the Culture Village, which is celebrating the history and culture of German Karneval. Learn about the deep-rooted traditions and history of celebrating the “5th Season” of Karneval across Germany and Austria. The village will also have a German Language Center, genealogy tent, clubs pavilion and live craft demonstrations. Don’t miss the Glockenspiel, Trachtenschau, Mardi Gras show, storytelling and more.

The family-friendly festival will have children’s activities, including a children’s dance showcase, a playground, parades and more.

Of course, the highlight of the festival is the authentic German food and beer. Some of the food you can enjoy include: Frankfurters (hot dogs), goulash, Kassler Rippchen (smoked pork), knoedel (dumplings), konditorei (pastries), strudel, rollbraten (roasted pork loin with sauteed onions), German potato pancakes, authentic German pretzels and much more.

Beverages include the special German Fest Bier, as well as selections from a variety of breweries. Those who prefer wine can stop by the wine tasting booth and enjoy sweet or dry reds, whites and sparkling wines, or cocktails and spritzers.

German Fest, “Milwaukee’s Original Haus Party,” is held, rain or shine, on Friday, July 25, from 3 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, June 26, from noon to midnight; and Sunday, July 27, from noon to 9 p.m.

For more information, hours and a complete schedule of events, visit germanfest.com.

To purchase tickets online click here.