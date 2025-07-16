5 Things to Do in the Sauk Valley: Free band concerts, rock out in Rockford and more

The Dixon Municipal Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 17, at the Page Park Band Shell. (Photo supplied)

Attend a Sterling Municipal Band Concert (July 19): Enjoy free musical performances under the stars at the historic Grandon Civic Center in Central Memorial Park in Sterling. This special concert will feature the Big River Brass Band at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy the Dixon Municipal Band Concert (Thursday, July 17): Head to Page Park Band Shell in Dixon at 7:30 p.m. for a free summer concert. Explore the Twin City Farmers Market (Saturday, July 19): Visit the Sterling Marketplace (2nd Street between Avenue A and Avenue B, Sterling) from 8 a.m. to noon for fresh produce, crafts, and local goods. The indoor market is open year-round, with additional outdoor vendors in the summer. Attend a Mt. Morris Jamboree Concert (Friday, July 18): Head to the Mt. Morris Bandshell on the village campus for a free summer concert. On July 18, the “Grass Attack” bluegrass band is scheduled to perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Attend “Silent Theory” at Whiskey’s Roadhouse in Rockford (Thursday, July 17): If you’re looking for live music, the band “Silent Theory” is scheduled to perform at Whiskey’s Roadhouse at 6 p.m. This is one of the venue’s biggest shows of the year! Whiskey’s Roadhouse is located at 3207 Main St., Rockford.

