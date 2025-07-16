5 things to do in DeKalb County: Waterman Lions Summerfest, ‘Shakespeare in Hollywood’

Cassie Mack, from Harvard, finishes her run in the 4500 farm stock division in the tractor pull Saturday, July 15, 2023, during the Waterman Lions Summerfest and Antique Tractor and Truck Show at Waterman Lions Club Park. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

1. Attend “Shakespeare in Hollywood” at Stage Coach Players Theatre (July 17-27): Enjoy a comedic play throughout the weekend at the Stage Coach Players Theatre in DeKalb. There are evening performances on July 17, 18 and 19, with a matinee on July 20.

2. Attend “For What It’s Worth: A Tribute to Stephen Stills in Song & Story” at DeKalb Public Library (Friday, July 18): Enjoy a free concert and storytelling event at the DeKalb Public Library at 6:30 p.m.

3. Experience the Waterman Lions Summerfest and Antique Tractor & Truck Show (Saturday, July 19): Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of this event at Waterman Lions Park. Expect antique and craft shows, tractor pulls, and train rides throughout the day.

4. Catch a “Movie in the Park” in Sandwich (Friday, July 18): Enjoy a free, family-friendly movie at Knights Park in Sandwich. This month’s move is “Barbie.”

5. Attend Cocktails at the Crib 2025 at the DeKalb County History Center (Saturday, July 19): Enjoy a fundraiser with a scenic farmstead backdrop along a pond. This event is held at the DeKalb County History Center in Sycamore.

