Fresh seasons unveiled at Raue in Crystal Lake, Paramount in Aurora, Theatre 121 in Woodstock and beyond

Ben Page (right) plays Lee, a grifter living off the grid who pays a surprise visit to his screenwriter brother, Austin (Jack Ball, left), in Sam Shepard’s American classic "True West." Artistic Director Jim Corti directs this hot start to Paramount Theatre’s fourth BOLD Series, playing July 16 to Aug. 31 in Paramount’s intimate Copley Theatre in downtown Aurora. (Photo provided by Jennifer Heim Photography)

It’s July and time for area theaters to reveal their 2025-26 theatrical seasons.

Aurora’s Paramount shepherds three very different venues. The Broadway Series of musicals on the main stage will feature the Chicago premiere of “Come From Away,” Aug. 20-Oct. 12; Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas,” Nov. 12-Jan. 11; a second Chicago premiere with “Dear Evan Hansen,” Feb. 4-March 22; and “South Pacific,” April 29-June 14.

Jack Ball plays Austin, a screenwriter trying to finish his script for the Hollywood producer ready to buy it, in Sam Shepard’s American classic "True West." One problem: Austin’s estranged brother, Lee, a thief living off the grid in the desert, just popped in for a visit. (Photo provided by Jennifer Heim Photography)

The Paramount’s BOLD Series happens right across the street at the intimate Copley Theatre: with “True West” on stage now through Aug. 31, the powerful Sam Shepard play directed by award-winning Paramount Artistic Director Jim Corti; followed by the Chicago premiere of “Covenant,” Oct. 1-Nov. 9; and “Ride the Cyclone,” March 18-May 24.

And the Paramount has extended the run of “Million Dollar Quartet” through Jan. 4 in its immersive Stolp Island Theatre, where the high-energy show just celebrated its first anniversary. Visit paramountaurora.com.

The Metropolis Performing Arts Centre season in Arlington Heights begins July 24 with Ken Ludwig’s “Dear Jack, Dear Louise” running through Aug. 3, followed by “Grease,” Sept. 17-Oct. 19; “A Christmas Carol,” Nov. 25-Dec. 24; “Oliver!” as a staged concert, Jan. 21-Feb. 8; “The Play That Goes Wrong,” Feb. 25-March 22; “The Wedding Singer,” April 29-May 24; and “The Wizard of Oz,” July 8-Aug. 9. Visit metropolisarts.com.

Elgin Theatre Company’s next production is Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” Sept. 12-21, in the eighth-floor Elgin Art Showcase venue. Visit elgin-theatre.org. And tickets go on sale Aug. 15 for iambe theatre ensemble’s next show: an all-female cast in the Shakespeare comedy “Love’s Labour’s Lost,” which runs Oct. 3-19, in the Elgin Art Showcase. Visit iambetheatreensemble.com.

Also in that downtown Elgin venue, Janus Theatre presents “The School for Lies,” Aug. 15-31, adapted from a Moliere comedy. Tickets are available at schoolforlies.eventbrite.com.

Theatre 121’s season at the Woodstock Opera House will premiere the original play “It’s a Wonderful Christmas Carol” from Nov. 14 to 30, followed by “Singin’ in the Rain,” Feb. 20-March 1; a May production to be announced; and “Rock of Ages,” June 19-28. Visit theatre121.org.

Currently playing in Barrington is Parker Players Theater Company’s “Pride and Prejudice” through Aug. 3, followed by “Dead Man’s Cell Phone,” Oct. 17-Nov. 9. Visit parkerplayerstheater.org.

The Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake offers Disney’s “Frozen Jr.,” July 18-27, presented by the Raue Center School for the Arts. Additionally, a free movie lineup at 7 p.m. will screen “Hard Miles” on Aug. 1, “The Sandlot,” Aug. 8, and “The Princess Bride,” Aug. 14. There are also tribute bands and artists: Bill Pantle (Frank Sinatra), Aug. 15; a Woodstock era concert by Soundtracks of a Generation, Aug. 16; Best Friends Girl in an homage to The Cars, Aug. 22; and Brian Harris (Billy Joel), Aug. 23. Part of the comedy and improv lineup offers Lucy’s Comedy, featuring Mike Preston and headliner Chelsea Hood, Aug. 29; and Teacher’s Lounge Comedy on Sept. 13. Theatrical events will continue to be announced. Visit rauecenter.org.

Just across the Wisconsin border, American Players Theatre stages productions in both the outdoor Hill amphitheater and the indoor Touchstone Theatre. Many Illinoisans have subscriptions to APT, and this year’s lineup at the amphitheater showcases “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” until Oct. 5; the 125th anniversary of “Fallen Angels,” until Oct. 3; “Picnic,” until Sept. 13; “Anna in the Tropics,” Aug. 1-Sept. 26; and “The Winter’s Tale,” Aug. 8-Oct. 4. The indoor stage offers “Art” until Sept. 28; the world premiere of “The Death of Chuck Brown,” until Sept. 25; “Tribes,” Aug. 2-Sept. 27; and “The 39 Steps,” Oct. 22-Nov. 30. The plays are done in repertory. Visit americanplayers.org.

These fresh seasons of entertainment offer an incredibly diverse selection of presentation styles, stories, ideas, collaborations and live experiences from which to choose. Opportunity awaits you!