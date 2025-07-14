McHenry’s Fiesta Days continues with Art & Street Fair weekend

People enter the beach area during Fiesta Days at Petersen Park in McHenry Sunday. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

McHenry’s signature summer spectacular, Fiesta Days, continues for its second weekend July 17-20.

One of the region’s most anticipated events of the summer, Fiesta Days opened with Cask & Barrel Night on July 10, followed by Music Fest Weekend July 11-13.

A dancer from Academia de Danza Aztlan performs as part of the Fiesta Days parade along Main Street in McHenry. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Art and Street Fair Weekend: Thursday, July 17 – Sunday, July 20

The second weekend of the festival kicks off Thursday with a parade and concert in the park from 5-9 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. Food and beer vendors will be available.

Browse unique goods from crafters and artisans at Arts & Crafts in the Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park and Miller Point. Items include handmade jewelry, pottery, woodwork, photography and much more. Maker’s Zone Craft Stations will have free projects for kids from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Additional weekend events include the Fiesta Days Parade on Sunday, July 20, stepping off at 1:30 p.m. The DamYak challenge, a 4.8-mile kayak event along the Fox River, is from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, July 19. After the DamYak, stick around for the Duck Derby at 11 a.m. The ducks will be dropped into Boone Creek from the Green Street Bridge.

For more information and a complete lineup of events, visit mchenryfiestadays.com.