Stage Coach Players to present whimsical comedy ‘Shakespeare in Hollywood’ starting July 17

The Stage Coach Players Theater is located at 126 S. Fifth St. in DeKalb. (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – The curtain will rise on a bit of Shakespearean mischief with a silver screen twist when Stage Coach Players opens their summer production of “Shakespeare in Hollywood” on July 17.

The fast-paced comedy will run for two weeks at the Stage Coach Theatre, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb.

Written by Ken Ludwig (“Lend Me a Tenor”), “Shakespeare in Hollywood” reimagines what happens when Oberon and Puck – the mischievous fairies from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” – accidentally find themselves on the set of a 1934 Hollywood film adaptation of the same play. With movie stars, studio executives, and classic film personalities in the mix, chaos and comedy ensue.

Directed by Josh Smith, the production features Ryan Washabaugh as Oberon and Charlotte Zakosek as Puck, with a colorful supporting cast including Leigh Foulk (Olivia Darnell), Steve Wright (Max Reinhardt), Steve Sturm (Jack Warner), Lori Lay (Lydia Lansing), Korey Miller (Daryl), Chris Porterfield (Will Hays), Tracey Valencia (Louella Parsons), Andrew Belshan (Dick Powell), Rowan Ellis (Jimmy Cagney) and Ryan Read (Joe E. Brown).

“I hope audiences leave reminded that we are all, indeed, just flickering shadows with curious minds and full hearts,” Washabaugh said in a news release.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. July 17-19 and July 25-26, with matinee performances at 2 p.m. July 20 and 27.

Tickets cost $17 for adults and $15 for seniors and children ages 12 and younger. Reserve online at stagecoachplayers.com or call the box office at 815-758-1940.

For more information, visit stagecoachplayers.com.