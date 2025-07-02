5 Things to Do: Yankee Doodle Tea Party, Dabblers: Painting for Adult Beginners, and more in Kendall County

Here are five things to do in Kendall County:

Red, White, and Pool at Civic Center Aquatic Park: At noon Friday, July 4, the Oswegoland Park District will host a Fourth of July celebration at the Civic Center Aquatic Park, 5 Ashlawn Ave. in Montgomery. The celebration will feature water balloon games, trivia, and bingo. All ages are welcome. The celebration costs the aquatic park’s regular daily admission. For more information, visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event/red-white-pool-at-civic-center-aquatic-park-2/. $5 First Saturdays: Explore the Outdoors at Farnsworth: From 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 5, the Edith Farnsworth House, 14520 River Road in Plano, will hold its monthly $5 First Saturday for residents to enjoy the house’s grounds. Attendees can go on self-guided nature walks, birding, sketching, and picnics. Self-guided and activity prompts are available at check-in. Participants should dress and prepare for the outdoors. Pets will not be allowed. All ages are welcome. Exterior View Tickets cost $5. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit edithfarnsworthhouse.org/upcoming-events/. Independence Day Family Fun Parade and Festival: From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 6, the city of Plano will host a family fun festival at Lathrop Park, the corner of N. Hale St. and E. North St., Plano. The festival features Touch-A-Truck, activities, games, food, and ice cream. The annual Family Walking Parade begins at 1 p.m. Parade participants can decorate bikes, strollers, pets, or themselves. The parade lineup will begin at 12:30 p.m. For more information, visit cityofplanoil.com/Calendar. Yankee Doodle Tea Party: From 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, July 7, the Plano Community Library District, 15 W. North St. in Plano, will hold a Yankee Doodle Tea Party to celebrate the summer. The tea party features tea history and manners, a craft, and story sharing. Tea and refreshments will be served. The party is intended for children ages 6 to 12. Registration is required. To register, call 630-552-2025. For more information, visit planolibrary.info/event/yankee-doodle-tea-party. Dabblers: Painting for Adult Beginners: From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 8, the Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville, will host a beginners painting class. Participants can learn about painting techniques, styles, and mediums. The techniques include matting, framing, and basic brush strokes. The class will be led by Carolyn Kyle. The class is open to adults and seniors. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit yorkville.librarycalendar.com/event/dabblers-painting-adult-beginners.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Shaw Local’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/kendall-county-now/local-events.