5 Things to Do: Fireworks, patriotic festivals in the Sauk Valley this weekend

- See Sterling/Rock Falls’ fireworks: The Sterling/Rock Falls Jaycee’s fireworks display ignites at dusk (about 9:30 p.m.) Thursday, July 3, in Rock Falls. The Rock Falls Tourism group will kick off the day with its Eats ‘N’ Beats @ the District event from 4 to 10:30 p.m. at the RB&W District Park, 229 E. Second St. in Rock Falls. The event includes vendors, food trucks, live musical performances and more. The BAJA band takes the stage at 5 p.m., followed by the Evergreen band at 7:30 p.m., with a break for the fireworks. For more information, call the Rock Falls Tourism office at 815-622-1106.
- Paint a square at Dixon’s Brush & Bloom: Brush & Bloom is a family favorite held annually during the Petunia Festival in Dixon. Local artists of all ages show off their skills on the sidewalks of the Lee County Courthouse, 298-200 S. Ottawa Ave. Discover Dixon provides the paint and supplies for all to enjoy. This year’s event will run from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, July 4. Please note that paint will not be distributed after 11 a.m. Day-of registration includes one square for $20, based on availability and first come, first served.
- Celebrate Family Fun Night in Dixon: OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center is proud to sponsor the Petunia Festival Family Fun Night from 5-7 p.m. July 4 in the First Presbyterian Church parking lot at 110 E. Third St. The event will feature family-friendly games, goodies, and a “Touch-a-Truck” experience hosted by the Dixon Police Department, giving children a chance to explore emergency vehicles up close. Across the street at the Old Lee County Courthouse, festival-goers can enjoy an old-fashioned ice cream social from 5-7 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., a reading of the Declaration of Independence will honor the nation’s founding, followed by a live performance by the Dixon Municipal Band at 7 p.m. The concert will include Americans We March, The Blue And The Gray, Armed Forces Salute, Liberty Fanfare, Mancini Spectacular, and Panorama USA. The band will also perform The Petunia Festival March, America The Beautiful and The Stars And Stripes Forever. The Family Fun Night is part of Dixon’s annual Petunia Festival.
- Have fun on the Fourth in Prophetstown: Prophetstown is hosting a range of events for July 4, including the Streetscapes painting event, races, live music, cookouts, popcorn, snow cones and more. The fireworks display can be seen after dark at Prophetstown State Park.
- Have some pie at Harmon church’s ice cream social: Harmon United Methodist Church will host an ice cream social from 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 10, at Harmon United Methodist Church, 202 N. Grove St., Harmon. The menu includes hot dogs, chips, ice cream, pies, cakes, cookies, coffee, lemonade and water. A free-will offering will be accepted.
• Would you like your event listed in this weekly feature? Submit your events to Sauk Valley Media’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/local-events.