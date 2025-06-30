Suburban farms perfect backdrop for family fun year round

Looking for a day trip for the fam this summer? Or a place where you can buy fresh, healthy fruits, vegetables, chemical-free products and beautiful plants?
Lots of local farms in the suburbs offer all that, plus animal encounters, orchards, activities, education, games, food and good old-fashioned fun.
While there are dozens to choose from, check these family-friendly farms, but keep in mind some activities are seasonal:
Blackberry Farm
100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora
630-892-1550
Blackberry Farm is a living history museum where pioneer life is re-created through educational demonstrations and hands-on fun. Admission to Blackberry Farm includes unlimited rides on the train, hay wagon, pedal tractors, paddle boats, carousel, and ponies.
Stade’s Farm & Market
3709 Miller Road, McHenry
815-7675-6396
Stade’s Farm & Market offers homegrown fruits and vegetables, unique, specialty foods and gifts available for purchase.In Fall, Farmtractions Theme Park includes a petting zoo, corn maze, giant slides, hayrides, (when pumpkins are ready to pick) and a large variety of unique attractions.
Kuiper’s Family Farm
1N318 Watson Road, Maple Park
815 827-5200
Kids can enjoy games, giant slides, a playground, farm animals, cow train, Tractor Tire Mountain, Ropin’ Race, Duck Races, Chalk House, Giant Checkers, Nature Trail and more, and for an additional fee the Giant Bouncing Pillow, Tree Top Tube Slide, and Apple Blasters.
Lambs Farm
14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville
847-362-4636
Lambs Farm is proud to house over 300 rescue and senior animals, all with their own unique personalities and stories. The non-profit organization’s mission is to help people with developmental disabilities lead productive, happy lives. The campus also includes Magnolia Cafe & Bakery, Thrift Store, Garden & Pet Center and the Country Store.
Yaeger’s Farm Market
14643 Il Rte 38, DeKalb
815-756-6005
Yaegers’ has been raising flowering plants and farm fresh produce since 1967. The Yaeger family emphasizes nutritious, locally grown food for a healthy lifestyle. Shop their fresh made Amish and Mennonite jarred goods, made with natural ingredients, including salsas, jams, jellies, queso, pie fillings and pickled products.
Windy Acres Farm
37w446 Fabyan Parkway, Geneva
630-232-6429
Windy Acres is open daily, April through mid-November. In addition to the farmstand, tours are also available. Its fruit festival series, in its sixth year — include a strawberry fest in June, peach fest in July and blueberry fest with a corn boil in August. The farm also boasts a bakery where all that fruit is put to good use in the form of homemade apple cider donuts, pies, caramel apples and more.