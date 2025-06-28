61st annual Petunia Festival set for July 3-6 in Dixon

A pair of girls ride the Work On It landscape float surrounded by petunias, the celebrated flower of Dixon, during the Petunia Festival parade on Sunday. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

The 61st annual Petunia Festival, Dixon’s crown jewel summer celebration, is set for Fourth of July weekend, July 3-6.

This beloved community tradition offers a weekend filled with festivities, from live music and a carnival to the parade, plus beautiful petunias blooming throughout the city’s downtown.

MUSIC

National touring artists Blind Melon, known for their smash hit “No Rain,” will headline the festival stage Thursday, July 3, while Chicago punk band The Smoking Popes will perform just prior to Blind Melon.

Additional bands scheduled to appear include Kirkland, BAJA, Two Hype Crew, Sheezit, verygently, Tyler Braden and more.

The stage is located along the Riverfront in downtown Dixon.

Music fans celebrate during a performance at a previous Dixon Petunia Festival in this file photo. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

CARNIVAL

The North American Midway Entertainment Carnival, located at Lincoln Statue Drive between Dixon High School and the Riverfront, will offer $35 wristband specials each day from open to close.

Hours:

Wednesday, July 2 from 5-11 p.m.

Quiet Hours – Thursday, July 3 from 2-4 p.m.

Thursday, July 3 from 5-11 p.m.

Friday, July 4 from 1-11 p.m.

Saturday, July 5 from 1-11 p.m.

Sunday, July 6 from 1-10 p.m.

A Ferris Wheel turns as sun sets on the Petunia Festival on Sunday. The carnival and midway were set up adjacent to Dixon High School, whose crenelated tower is shown in silhouette. (Troy Taylor)

PARADE

The Petunia Festival Parade will step off at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 6 at St. Mary’s School and march down Peoria, around Haymarket Square to First Street, and across the bridge to the Dixon High School parking lot.

FIREWORKS

Gather along the Riverfront on Sunday, July 6 for the spectacular fireworks show, which begins at 9:30 p.m. Listen live to accompanying music on River Country 101.7 FM.

FESTIVAL ACTIVITIES

The festival has so many activities for all ages, including:

Dog Parade: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 5 at Haymarket Square

Bags Tournament: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 5 at BeanBlossom parking lot

Bingo: noon, July 3-5 at Dixon Elks Lodge

Cruise-In Style Car Show: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Friday, July 4 at John Dixon Park

Family Fun Night: 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 4 at First Presbyterian Church parking lot

Declaration of Independence Reading: 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 4 at Old Lee County Courthouse

Volleyball Tournament: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 5 at Plum Hollow Courts

Think Pink Craft & Vendor Show: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, July 5 at Loveland Community House

Dixon Municipal Band Concert: 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 4 at Old Lee County Courthouse lawn

Ice Cream Social: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, July 5 at Old Lee County Courthouse

Visit petuniafestival.org/other-local-activities for even more activities happening throughout Dixon during Petunia Fest weekend.

According to the festival website, the event began in the 1960s to celebrate the city’s recognition as the “Petunia Capital” of Illinois. The Dixon Men’s Garden Club began planting petunias along Galena Avenue in 1960 to help beautify the city. Thousands of pink petunias can now be seen along several additional roadways around the city during the highly anticipated summer event.

For more information and a complete schedule and lineup of events, visit petuniafestival.org.