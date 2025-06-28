61st annual Petunia Festival set for July 3-6 in Dixon

The 61st annual Petunia Festival, Dixon’s crown jewel summer celebration, is set for Fourth of July weekend, July 3-6.
This beloved community tradition offers a weekend filled with festivities, from live music and a carnival to the parade, plus beautiful petunias blooming throughout the city’s downtown.
MUSIC
National touring artists Blind Melon, known for their smash hit “No Rain,” will headline the festival stage Thursday, July 3, while Chicago punk band The Smoking Popes will perform just prior to Blind Melon.
Additional bands scheduled to appear include Kirkland, BAJA, Two Hype Crew, Sheezit, verygently, Tyler Braden and more.
The stage is located along the Riverfront in downtown Dixon.
CARNIVAL
The North American Midway Entertainment Carnival, located at Lincoln Statue Drive between Dixon High School and the Riverfront, will offer $35 wristband specials each day from open to close.
Hours:
- Wednesday, July 2 from 5-11 p.m.
- Quiet Hours – Thursday, July 3 from 2-4 p.m.
- Thursday, July 3 from 5-11 p.m.
- Friday, July 4 from 1-11 p.m.
- Saturday, July 5 from 1-11 p.m.
- Sunday, July 6 from 1-10 p.m.
PARADE
The Petunia Festival Parade will step off at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 6 at St. Mary’s School and march down Peoria, around Haymarket Square to First Street, and across the bridge to the Dixon High School parking lot.
FIREWORKS
Gather along the Riverfront on Sunday, July 6 for the spectacular fireworks show, which begins at 9:30 p.m. Listen live to accompanying music on River Country 101.7 FM.
FESTIVAL ACTIVITIES
The festival has so many activities for all ages, including:
- Dog Parade: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 5 at Haymarket Square
- Bags Tournament: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 5 at BeanBlossom parking lot
- Bingo: noon, July 3-5 at Dixon Elks Lodge
- Cruise-In Style Car Show: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Friday, July 4 at John Dixon Park
- Family Fun Night: 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 4 at First Presbyterian Church parking lot
- Declaration of Independence Reading: 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 4 at Old Lee County Courthouse
- Volleyball Tournament: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 5 at Plum Hollow Courts
- Think Pink Craft & Vendor Show: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, July 5 at Loveland Community House
- Dixon Municipal Band Concert: 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 4 at Old Lee County Courthouse lawn
- Ice Cream Social: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, July 5 at Old Lee County Courthouse
Visit petuniafestival.org/other-local-activities for even more activities happening throughout Dixon during Petunia Fest weekend.
According to the festival website, the event began in the 1960s to celebrate the city’s recognition as the “Petunia Capital” of Illinois. The Dixon Men’s Garden Club began planting petunias along Galena Avenue in 1960 to help beautify the city. Thousands of pink petunias can now be seen along several additional roadways around the city during the highly anticipated summer event.
For more information and a complete schedule and lineup of events, visit petuniafestival.org.