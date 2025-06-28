June 28, 2025
5 Things to DoDiningMusicComedyFestivalsEventsTheatreCalendar
The Scene

61st annual Petunia Festival set for July 3-6 in Dixon

By Aimee Barrows
A pair of young girls ride the Work On It landscape float surrounded by the celebrated flower of Dixon Sunday, July 3, 2022.

A pair of girls ride the Work On It landscape float surrounded by petunias, the celebrated flower of Dixon, during the Petunia Festival parade on Sunday. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

The 61st annual Petunia Festival, Dixon’s crown jewel summer celebration, is set for Fourth of July weekend, July 3-6.

This beloved community tradition offers a weekend filled with festivities, from live music and a carnival to the parade, plus beautiful petunias blooming throughout the city’s downtown.

MUSIC

National touring artists Blind Melon, known for their smash hit “No Rain,” will headline the festival stage Thursday, July 3, while Chicago punk band The Smoking Popes will perform just prior to Blind Melon.

Additional bands scheduled to appear include Kirkland, BAJA, Two Hype Crew, Sheezit, verygently, Tyler Braden and more.

The stage is located along the Riverfront in downtown Dixon.

Music fans celebrate Friday night headliner Travis Denning July 1, 2022 at Dixon’s Petunia Fest. Lots more music to be heard on Saturday and Sunday at the festival.

Music fans celebrate during a performance at a previous Dixon Petunia Festival in this file photo. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

CARNIVAL

The North American Midway Entertainment Carnival, located at Lincoln Statue Drive between Dixon High School and the Riverfront, will offer $35 wristband specials each day from open to close.

Hours:

  • Wednesday, July 2 from 5-11 p.m.
  • Quiet Hours – Thursday, July 3 from 2-4 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 3 from 5-11 p.m.
  • Friday, July 4 from 1-11 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 5 from 1-11 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 6 from 1-10 p.m.
A Ferris wheel turns as sun sets on the Petunia Festival on Sunday. The carnival and midway was set up adjacent to Dixon High School, whose crenelated tower is shown in silhouette.

A Ferris Wheel turns as sun sets on the Petunia Festival on Sunday. The carnival and midway were set up adjacent to Dixon High School, whose crenelated tower is shown in silhouette. (Troy Taylor)

PARADE

The Petunia Festival Parade will step off at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 6 at St. Mary’s School and march down Peoria, around Haymarket Square to First Street, and across the bridge to the Dixon High School parking lot.

FIREWORKS

Gather along the Riverfront on Sunday, July 6 for the spectacular fireworks show, which begins at 9:30 p.m. Listen live to accompanying music on River Country 101.7 FM.

FESTIVAL ACTIVITIES

The festival has so many activities for all ages, including:

  • Dog Parade: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 5 at Haymarket Square
  • Bags Tournament: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 5 at BeanBlossom parking lot
  • Bingo: noon, July 3-5 at Dixon Elks Lodge
  • Cruise-In Style Car Show: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Friday, July 4 at John Dixon Park
  • Family Fun Night: 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 4 at First Presbyterian Church parking lot
  • Declaration of Independence Reading: 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 4 at Old Lee County Courthouse
  • Volleyball Tournament: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 5 at Plum Hollow Courts
  • Think Pink Craft & Vendor Show: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, July 5 at Loveland Community House
  • Dixon Municipal Band Concert: 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 4 at Old Lee County Courthouse lawn
  • Ice Cream Social: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, July 5 at Old Lee County Courthouse

Visit petuniafestival.org/other-local-activities for even more activities happening throughout Dixon during Petunia Fest weekend.

According to the festival website, the event began in the 1960s to celebrate the city’s recognition as the “Petunia Capital” of Illinois. The Dixon Men’s Garden Club began planting petunias along Galena Avenue in 1960 to help beautify the city. Thousands of pink petunias can now be seen along several additional roadways around the city during the highly anticipated summer event.

For more information and a complete schedule and lineup of events, visit petuniafestival.org.

The SceneFestivalDixonThe Scene - Sauk Valley
Aimee Barrows

Aimee Barrows

Aimee Barrows is the editor of The Scene, Shaw Local News Network's entertainment section. The Scene is your go-to destination for all things fun in Northern Illinois. Prior to The Scene, Aimee was the editor of the Kane County Chronicle for five years, and a freelance reporter for Shaw Media for four years.