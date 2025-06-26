Fourth of July fireworks, festivals and parades in the McHenry County area

Young adults watch the fireworks show from a pier on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Crystal Lake’s Main Beach during Crystal Lake’s Annual Independence Day Celebration. In this photograph I like how the people where lined up on the dock to watch the show. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Independence Day is almost here, and with it comes a variety of fun-filled celebrations in McHenry County. From parades to fireworks shows, these next few weeks promise to be eventful in McHenry County.

Here is what communities have planned during the holiday weekend, and over the coming weeks:

Cary Stars ’n Stripes Fest, June 28: Kick-start Independence Day celebrations during the Cary Park District’s Stars ’n Stripes Fest, starting at 3 p.m. June 28 at Cary-Grove Park, located at Three Oaks Road and North First Street. The event will have live music by Modern Day Romeos, food trucks, beer garden, swimming, kids’ activities and ends with a fireworks display. Parking is $20. Admission into the Sunburst Bay Aquatic Center is $10 for season pass holders and $15 for non-season pass holders. Info: Carypark.com/rccms/stars-n-stripes-fest.

Lakeside Festival, Crystal Lake, July 3-6: Lakeside Festival in Crystal Lake is one of the largest and longest-running summer festivals in McHenry County, which raises funds for Lakeside Legacy Foundation. Held on the grounds of the historic Dole Mansion and Lakeside Arts Park, 401 Country Club Road, Lakeside Festival spans across four days that offer multiple bands, food/drinks, a carnival and much more. Dates and times:

July 3, 4 and 5: noon-11 p.m.

July 6: noon-10 p.m.; fireworks at dusk on the lake

Entry fee is $10 for ages 13 and up, $5 for seniors, free for children under 12 and active military with ID. Lakeside Festival info here: thedole.org/the-fest

Crystal Lake Annual Independence Day Parade and fireworks, July 6:

The 2025 Independence Day Parade takes place 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 6, returning this year to its historic route down Dole Avenue to the Lakeside Festival.

For the full Crystal Lake Independence Day parade route and information, see clchamber.com/independence-day-parade.

Fireworks display at dusk over the lake. After 2:30 p.m., $5 wristbands required for admission to Main Beach. A pre-fireworks concert by the Crystal Lake Community Band and Voices in Harmony takes place at 7 p.m. More info: crystallakeparks.org/calendar-of-events/events/crystal-lake-fireworks-and-concert.

A girl dressed as the Statue of Liberty rides on the Crystal Lake Memorial VFW Post 12014 float on Sunday, July 7, 2024, during Crystal Lake’s annual Independence Day Parade on Dole Avenue in Crystal Lake. This year’s parade feature close to 100 units. I like this image because of the way the girl is framed between the balloons and flags. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Celebrate Fox Lake, June 28: The annual festival takes place on June 28, at Lakefront Park, 10 Riverview Ave. and includes a parade, live music, a classic car show from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., food and drinks and fireworks at dusk.

Parade begins at 10 a.m. at Grant Community High School and goes to Millennium Park. Fireworks at dusk off Nippersink Lake. Admission is free. Info: foxlake.org/391/Celebrate-Fox-Lake.

Fox River Grove annual fireworks show and celebration, July 12: Fox River Grove’s annual fireworks celebration takes place 6-10 p.m. July 12, at Picnic Grove Park along Birch Lane. Includes a DJ, food trucks, concessions and glow accessories for sale and a canine demonstration. Info: business.carygrovechamber.com/events.

Hebron’s Annual Independence Day Parade, July 5: Hebron’s annual parade will be held July 5, starting at 10 a.m. The parade will begin and end at Community Park, Moraine and Price roads. Info: villageofhebron.org/community/page/independence-day-parade.

Huntley Independence Day Parade and Fireworks, July 4: Huntley debuts its new Fourth of July parade this year, beginning at 4 p.m. from Bakley and Main streets heading west toward the Square. A fireworks display will follow at about 9:30 p.m. at Deicke Park, with a July 5 rain date. Info: huntley.il.us/residents/4th_of_july_fireworks.php.

Island Lake Independence Day Parade, July 4: Island Lake’s 75th anniversary Independence Day parade takes place at 10:30 a.m. July 4 beginning at Village Hall, 3720 Greenleaf Ave. A midday community picnic takes place at Village Hall.

Johnsburg’s Pistakee Bay Fireworks display, July 12: Johnsburg will host a fireworks show over the bay after dark July 12 with food vendors and bands. Info: facebook.com/events/801-oak-grove-rd-johnsburg-il/pistakee-bay-fireworks-2025/975084868103340/

Lakemoor Fourth of July Celebration, July 4: The Village of Lakemoor’s parade will kick off at about 9:30 a.m. July 4, from Village Hall to Morrison Park at Willow Road.

Marengo Day in the Park, July 12: The Park District, city of Marengo and the Marengo-Union Chamber of Commerce host the event 4-11:15 p.m. July 12 at Indian Oaks Park, 825 Indian Oaks Trail, with food trucks, live bands, beer tent, concessions, car show, mechanic bull, dunk tanks, kids blow-ups, water blow-ups and fireworks. Info: themarengoparkdistrict.com/day-in-the-park-info-and-donations.

McHenry Fiesta Days, July 10-13 and July 17-20: Fiesta Days opens with Cask & Barrel Night on July 10, followed by Music Fest Weekend July 11-13, with Art and Street Fair Weekend July 17-20. Fireworks is July 13 and parade kicks off at 1:30 p.m. July 20. Includes a carnival, art show, food and drink specials, car show, beach bash and much more. Info: mchenryfiestadays.com.

Spring Grove Fourth of July Celebration, July 3-4: Spring Grove’s Fourth of July Celebration will offer live music, food trucks and cold beverages on July 3 and July 4.

Gates open at 4 p.m. July 3 at Horse Fair Park for live music and food trucks, with parking $20 and free admission.

Parade begins at noon July 4 starting near Highview and Winn roads and proceeding to Horse Fair Park, with a $10 parking fee. Fireworks begin at dusk July 4 from Thelen Park. Attendees are not allowed to bring fireworks or sparklers.

Wauconda Fest, through June 29: Includes live entertainment, a car show, carnival rides and more. At Cook Park along Main Street.

Wauconda fireworks celebration, July 3: Takes place at Bangs Lake, with a ran date of July 5.

Wonder Lake Independence Day Celebration, July 4-6: Events at celebration center around 4019 E. Lake Shore Drive and include Venetian Night with lit-up boats in the lake July 4; Wonder Dog contest, Ski Team Duck Drop Derby, Ski Show, parade and fireworks July 5; car show, free pontoon rides from Wonder Lake Marina, food trucks, sailboat races July 6. Parade is at 1 p.m. July 5; fireworks at dusk. Info: tinyurl.com/wl4th.

Woodstock Annual Firework Display, July 4: Woodstock’s annual fireworks show will be at Emricson Park, 900 W South St. on July 4. Event begins at 7 p.m. with fireworks at dusk. There’s a $10 fee to park inside the park, and walk-ins can enter through South Street and Jackson Street entrances. Admission is free with donations collected to help cover the cost of the fireworks. Snacks and beverages will be for sale. Info: business.woodstockilchamber.com/events/details/4th-of-july-fireworks-in-woodstock-13648.

