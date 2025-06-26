Drury Lane’s ‘Patsy Cline’ stars dynamic duo in Oakbrook Terrace

Bri Sudia (from left) and Aja Alcazar star in the “Always … Patsy Cline” musical at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace through Aug. 3. (Photo provided by Justin Photography)

When a jukebox musical includes 27 songs and a cast of only two, you’d better have two strong singers who can act up a storm. Drury Lane Theatre’s current production of “Always … Patsy Cline” definitely does. And trust me: you don’t have to already be “Crazy” about Patsy Cline to love this show playing in Oakbrook Terrace. The humor, music and performances won me over big time.

For those unfamiliar with the country singer, a short bio might be in order. Born in Winchester, Virginia, in 1932, she was one of the first country/pop crossover artists. Her first nationwide TV appearance – singing what became one of her biggest hits, “Walkin’ After Midnight” – came in early 1957 on “Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts.” Other hits on country and pop charts included “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Back in Baby’s Arms” and “She’s Got You.” Unfortunately for her many fans, her career and life were cut short by a plane crash.

“Always … Patsy Cline” – based on a true story – features Patsy (Aja Alcazar) singing a wide variety of songs from honky-tonk (”Honky Tonk Merry Go Round,” “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels”) to pop/rock (“Stupid Cupid,” “Shake, Rattle and Roll”) to country (“Blue Moon of Kentucky”) to gospel (“How Great Thou Art,” “Just a Closer Walk”) to a lullaby (“If I Could See the World [Through the Eyes of a Child]”), as well as the previously mentioned hits. Alcazar’s performances of all these songs provide every ounce of emotion and/or fun appropriate for each tune.

What makes this more than just a tribute concert is the other member of this dynamic duo of actresses: Bri Sudia. Sudia plays Louise Seger, a real-life fan, pen pal and, ultimately, friend of Patsy’s. It’s the Seger character who vividly narrates the show – with hilarity and sincerity – starting with the first time she heard Patsy’s voice emanating from her living room TV where her kids were watching the “Arthur Godfrey Talent Scouts” appearance. As Louise puts it, Patsy’s songs “made me feel so alive.”

Aja Alcazar stars in the “Always … Patsy Cline” musical at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace through Aug. 3. (Photo provided by Justin Photography)

A morning-show DJ at Louise’s local country music station in Houston soon finds himself on the receiving end of countless requests for Patsy’s music to be played. When Louise finds out that Patsy is coming to perform live in Houston, she and her friends are the first to arrive that evening, so early that when a very lonesome-looking woman gets there and sits by herself near the jukebox, Louise – despite a friend’s advice to not make a fool of herself – approaches the woman she considers “the biggest star in the world.” As it turns out, Patsy is more than willing to sit down at Louise’s table, order a Schlitz and have a real conversation, even enlisting Louise’s help in preventing the drummer in the local band from rushing her songs.

The budding friendship continues after that evening’s two sets, Louise inviting Patsy to her home that night, the two staying up late drinking/singing/smoking/talking. Then, the next morning, they surprise Louise’s DJ buddy when Patsy swings by the radio station for an impromptu interview. Patsy and Louise’s connection could have ended after that memorable day, but it didn’t, thanks to Patsy’s willingness to keep in touch by mail, ending each letter with “Love ALWAYS … Patsy Cline.”

I truly enjoyed this production for several reasons:

• Alcazar’s ability to show us the down-to-earth person and the star Patsy Cline;

• Sudia’s enthusiasm – in her physicality on stage, her eager delivery of every line of dialogue, and even a momentary dance in the aisle with a surprised audience member – resulting in far more humor than you might expect, especially considering the aforementioned early end to Cline’s career;

• Scenic designer Collette Pollard’s multi-functional set, which works effectively for scenes in Louise’s home and in performance venues from Houston to the Grand Ole Opry;

• The beautiful costumes provided by costume designer Emily N. Brink (there were almost as many costume changes for Alcazar as you’d see at a Cher concert);

• The talented band that accompanies every song and also provides backup vocals.

In summary: this was a wonderful night of music and laughter, and I’d encourage you to “Come on In (and Sit Right Down).” If you’re still uncertain whether you’ll enjoy “Always … Patsy Cline,” let me tell you: I’m “in-Clined” to think you will.

• Paul Lockwood is a communications consultant at Health Care Service Corporation in Chicago, as well as a local theater actor (Woodstock Shakespeare Players, McHenry County College, The Murder Mystery Co.), singer, Grace Lutheran Church (Woodstock) and Toastmasters member, columnist, former podcaster and past president of TownSquare Players. He’s lived in Woodstock for over 24 years.

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: “Always … Patsy Cline" musical

• WHERE: Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace

• WHEN: Wednesday through Sunday until Aug. 3, plus Tuesday, July 1

• INFORMATION: 630-530-0111, drurylanetheatre.com