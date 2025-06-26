June 26, 2025
Canyon tours, boat rides highlight Starved Rock State Park this summer

By Aimee Barrows
A couple prepares to photograph the waterfall at French Canyon in Starved Rock State Park. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Exploring Starved Rock‘s canyons and trails on your own is always an option, but a guided tour from Starved Rock Lodge offers a unique opportunity to delve deeper into its natural wonders and the captivating tales of this state park.

From scenic trolley rides and invigorating hikes to leisurely river cruises, there’s a tour designed for every adventurer.

Experience Starved Rock’s majestic beauty and hidden gems with these guided tours that are scheduled throughout the summer.

Starved Rock State Park

Waterfall & Canyon Tour

This four-hour event begins with a hot lunch at Starved Rock Lodge at 11 a.m., followed by a tour and hike from noon to 3 p.m. Morning tours are available, with the hike beginning at 9 a.m., followed by lunch in the Lodge. Guests will enjoy a guided hike to three waterfalls and canyons. Cost is $40 per person, $35 for children under 10.

Take a Hike & Lunch Tour

This three-mile round trip guided hike takes guests to Starved Rock’s canyons, waterfalls and bluffs. Learn about the history of the park, as well as other legends of the area. A boxed lunch is included at the halfway point. The hike begins at 10 a.m. from Starved Rock Lodge, and ends around 2 p.m. Cost is $25 per person.

Lodge to Local

This lovely afternoon getaway will take guests on a trolley ride from Starved Rock Lodge to Utica to explore the town’s charming downtown area with shops, restaurants and bars. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. and the trolley will leave at 2 p.m. from the Utica Library. Some of the businesses include The Sacred Rites, MNB Sweets, Freckled Farm Girls, Mon Petit Chou and many more. Cost is $10 for the trolley ride.

Historic Trolley Tour

Learn the history of Starved Rock while taking a 90-minute trolley tour to the Lock and Dam, through downtown Utica and to the Starved Rock Visitor Center. Cost is $20 for adults, $17 for seniors and $15 for children 10 and under.

Sunset Cruise

This evening cruise begins at 5 p.m., departing from Starved Rock Lodge. Guests will sail down the Illinois River aboard the Sainte Genevieve Riverboat, before returning to the Lodge around 8:30 p.m. Reservations are required. Cost is $50 for adults and $40 for children.

Land and Water Cruise

The event begins at 11 a.m. with lunch at Starved Rock Lodge, followed by a trolley tour and then a ride aboard Eagle 1 to the east end of Starved Rock State Park by water. Minimal walking is involved. Cost is $65 for adults and $60 for children under 10.

Starved Rock Lodge is offering boat rides and Illinois River cruises.

Visit a Canyon & Boat Ride

A trolley will take guests to one of Starved Rock’s canyons (canyon may vary depending on date) where guests will hike less than a mile. After the walk, enjoy a boat ride along the Illinois River where a snack, water and souvenir drawstring bag are provided. Cost is $60 for adults and $55 for children 10 and under.

Waterfowl Cruise

Explore the waterfowl of the Illinois River in this hour-long adventure aboard the Eagle 1 boat. The tour departs from and returns to Starved Rock Lodge. Reservations are required. Cost is $42 per person ages 4 and over.

Live Music on the Veranda

Enjoy live music on select Friday and Saturday nights from 7-10 p.m. on the Veranda at Starved Rock Lodge. A variety of bands perform. There is no cost to attend.

For more information about dates and times of all events, or to make reservations, visit starvedrocklodge.com.

