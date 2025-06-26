Canyon tours, boat rides highlight Starved Rock State Park this summer

Exploring Starved Rock‘s canyons and trails on your own is always an option, but a guided tour from Starved Rock Lodge offers a unique opportunity to delve deeper into its natural wonders and the captivating tales of this state park.

From scenic trolley rides and invigorating hikes to leisurely river cruises, there’s a tour designed for every adventurer.

Experience Starved Rock’s majestic beauty and hidden gems with these guided tours that are scheduled throughout the summer.

Starved Rock State Park

Waterfall & Canyon Tour

This four-hour event begins with a hot lunch at Starved Rock Lodge at 11 a.m., followed by a tour and hike from noon to 3 p.m. Morning tours are available, with the hike beginning at 9 a.m., followed by lunch in the Lodge. Guests will enjoy a guided hike to three waterfalls and canyons. Cost is $40 per person, $35 for children under 10.

Take a Hike & Lunch Tour

This three-mile round trip guided hike takes guests to Starved Rock’s canyons, waterfalls and bluffs. Learn about the history of the park, as well as other legends of the area. A boxed lunch is included at the halfway point. The hike begins at 10 a.m. from Starved Rock Lodge, and ends around 2 p.m. Cost is $25 per person.

Lodge to Local

This lovely afternoon getaway will take guests on a trolley ride from Starved Rock Lodge to Utica to explore the town’s charming downtown area with shops, restaurants and bars. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. and the trolley will leave at 2 p.m. from the Utica Library. Some of the businesses include The Sacred Rites, MNB Sweets, Freckled Farm Girls, Mon Petit Chou and many more. Cost is $10 for the trolley ride.

Historic Trolley Tour

Learn the history of Starved Rock while taking a 90-minute trolley tour to the Lock and Dam, through downtown Utica and to the Starved Rock Visitor Center. Cost is $20 for adults, $17 for seniors and $15 for children 10 and under.

Photo provided by Starved Rock Lodge

Sunset Cruise

This evening cruise begins at 5 p.m., departing from Starved Rock Lodge. Guests will sail down the Illinois River aboard the Sainte Genevieve Riverboat, before returning to the Lodge around 8:30 p.m. Reservations are required. Cost is $50 for adults and $40 for children.

Land and Water Cruise

The event begins at 11 a.m. with lunch at Starved Rock Lodge, followed by a trolley tour and then a ride aboard Eagle 1 to the east end of Starved Rock State Park by water. Minimal walking is involved. Cost is $65 for adults and $60 for children under 10.

Starved Rock Lodge is offering boat rides and Illinois River cruises.

Visit a Canyon & Boat Ride

A trolley will take guests to one of Starved Rock’s canyons (canyon may vary depending on date) where guests will hike less than a mile. After the walk, enjoy a boat ride along the Illinois River where a snack, water and souvenir drawstring bag are provided. Cost is $60 for adults and $55 for children 10 and under.

Waterfowl Cruise

Explore the waterfowl of the Illinois River in this hour-long adventure aboard the Eagle 1 boat. The tour departs from and returns to Starved Rock Lodge. Reservations are required. Cost is $42 per person ages 4 and over.

Live Music on the Veranda

Enjoy live music on select Friday and Saturday nights from 7-10 p.m. on the Veranda at Starved Rock Lodge. A variety of bands perform. There is no cost to attend.

For more information about dates and times of all events, or to make reservations, visit starvedrocklodge.com.