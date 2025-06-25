5 Things to Do: Stars ’n Stripes Fest in Cary and midsummer wine walk in Crystal Lake

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Stars ‘n Stripes Fest: Kickstart Independence Day celebrations during the Cary Park District’s Stars ’n Stripes Fest starting at 3 p.m. Saturday at Cary-Grove Park, located at Three Oaks Road and North First Street. The event will have live music, food trucks, a beer garden, swimming, activities and fireworks. Enjoy bounce houses, face-painting and a live performance by Modern Day Romeos. Parking is $20. Admission into the Sunburst Bay Aquatic Center is $10 for season pass holders and $15 for non-season pass holders. Check out more information on Cary’s Stars ’n Stripes Fest here: Carypark.com/rccms/stars-n-stripes-fest.

Wine Walk: Raise a glass to summer during the Downtown Crystal Lake Midsummer Wine Walk from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at over a dozen participating downtown Crystal Lake businesses. Start the journey at Raue Center for the Arts with a keepsake wine glass and explore different red and white wine tastings from around the world. Snacks, in-store specials and live music will also be sprinkled in. Tickets are $35. Find more details on Downtown Crystal Lake’s Midsummer Wine Walk and purchase tickets here: Downtowncl.org/wine-walk.

Radio field day: Get hands-on with radios during the 415 Amateur Radio Club’s Field Day starting at 1 p.m. Saturday at 3208 Bay Road, Crystal Lake. The free event will have radio enthusiasts transmitting stations with HAM radios using voice, Morse code and digital techniques. Join in on a potluck dinner and try your luck at the fundraising raffle. More information on the 415 Amateur Radio Club’s Field Day can be found here: The415arc.com.

A night with Home of the Sparrow: Gather with the community during the Home of the Sparrow’s Spark Hope Bonfire and Pig Roast fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at The Quarry Bar and Grill in Crystal Lake, located at 5517 Northwest Highway. The family-friendly event will have a bonfire, live music, yard games, raffles and a pig roast dinner. All donations go to Home of the Sparrow’s mission against homelessness. Tickets are $65 and $25 for ages 12 and under. Ages 3 and under are free. Check out more details on Home of the Sparrow’s Spark Hope Bonfire and Pig Roast, and purchase tickets, here: Sparkhope2025.afrogs.org.

Motorcycle run: Join Veterans Path to Hope and McHenry VFW Post 4600 for the 6th annual Motorcycle Run starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the McHenry VFW Post 4600, located at 3002 Route 120. Ride around MxcHenry County to raise funds veterans in need. End the run at KC’s Cabin in Spring Grove with a party that includes live music, a cigar lounge, raffles and vendors. Tickets are $30 for the ride or $5 for the post-party only. Find more details on the Veterans Path to Hope and McHenry VFW’s Motorcycle Run and purchase tickets here: Facebook.com/MchenryVfwPost4600.

