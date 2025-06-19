5 things to do in DeKalb County: Malta Days, DeKalb Pride, Juneteenth Celebration and more

1. Malta Days Festival: Come out with the whole family June 20 through 22 for the annual hometown festival that features music, a 5K run and fireworks at Malta Lions Park, 409 N. Fourth St. The Tractor Trot 5K will start at 8 a.m. June 21, while a craft and business show will be from noon to 8 p.m. At 9:30 p.m., a fireworks display will be presented. For information on Malta Days, visit www.maltadaysfestival.com.

2. Annual DeKalb Pride Fest and March: Celebrate all things Pride Month from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Van Buer Place, 148-198 N. Second St., DeKalb. The festival was created by a volunteer committee to celebrate and connect the LGBTQIA+ community in DeKalb County. Supported by nonprofit organizations, DeKalb Pride will include more than 80 vendors, a march, food trucks and more. The mark will kick off at the corner of Second and Locust streets across from The Confectionary. For information, visit dekalbpride.org.

3. Juneteenth Community Celebration: The free event, hosted by New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, will run from noon to 4 p.m. June 22 at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. Free food, music and dancing are planned. Representatives from various local social services agencies will be present for participants to learn more about resources available to them. Festival vendors also will be featured at the family-friendly event. Juneteenth celebrates the day the last enslaved people in Texas were told they were free June 19, 1865, two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. The day has been celebrated by Black Americans for generations, but it became more widely celebrated after becoming a federal holiday in 2021. For information, visit www.newhopeofdekalb.org/juneteenth.

4. Get a tour inside the Glidden Homestead historic barn: The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center will host an Open Barn Day for visitors to tour the barn from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. Tours run 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Barn tours will be led by historic preservationist Roger Keys for tourists to learn about the barn’s architecture and ongoing restoration plans. A barbed wire tool trailer will be displayed by local collector John Rowe. Live demonstrations will show at the Phineas Vaughan Blacksmith Shop. A craft will be available for children. Admission to the event is $5 for adults and free for homestead members and children ages 14 and younger. For information, visit GliddenHomestead.org, call 815-756-7904 or visit the homestead’s Facebook page.

Upcoming

5. 68th annual Sycamore Steam Show: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 7 through 10 at 27707 Lukens Road, Sycamore. The show is a celebration of the machinery that powered humanity into the modern era. Steam and gas engines, as well as flea market vendors and food stands will be on hand for a four-day event. Admission is $10 and children younger than 12 are free. For more information, visit dekalbcountycvb.com/dccvb-event/sycamore-steam-show-threshing-bee.

