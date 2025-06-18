Best sushi restaurants in Kane, McHenry & DeKalb counties for International Sushi Day

Sushi at Kumi Sushi in Crystal Lake includes, from back to front, the pink lady, strawberry fin, and crazy salmon rolls. (Mystery Diner)

International Sushi Day is Wednesday, June 18!

Whether you’re a seasoned nigiri connoisseur, a maki roll enthusiast or new to the world of perfectly prepared rice and fresh fish, Kane, McHenry and DeKalb counties offer a delectable array of options to celebrate this flavorful occasion.

To find out where to get the best sushi in Kane, McHenry and DeKalb counties, we asked our readers to weigh in for the Shaw Local’s Best of the Fox and DeKalb County’s Finest contests. The results are in, and here is where you’ll find the top-rated martinis in 2024, as voted by audiences.

The votes are being counted and will be released soon for the 2025 Best Of contests, so stay tuned for the latest results for Best Sushi and many additional categories.

moto imōto is located at 181 S. First St., St. Charles. (moto imoto)

BEST OF THE FOX

Kane County

Best Sushi: Swordfish, 207 N. Randall Road, Batavia

One of the Best Sushi: B.A.S.H Burger and Sushi House, 124 W. State St., Geneva

One of the Best Sushi: moto imōto , 181 S. 1st St. St., St. Charles

Additional sushi restaurants in Kane County include Shima’s Sushi in St. Charles, Domo Sushi in St. Charles and Kubo Sushi and Sake Lounge in Elgin.

McHenry County

Best Sushi: Golden Rolls, 790 S. Eastwood Dr., Woodstock

One of the Best Sushi: Kumi Sushi, 1145 S. Illinois Route 31, Crystal Lake

One of the Best Sushi: Kyoto Japanese Restaurant, 5690 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake

Additional sushi restaurants in McHenry County include Sushi King in McHenry and Bistro Wasabi in Lake in the Hills.

The volcano roll, love love roll, two pieces of white tuna, two pieces of salmon, a tuna roll and a California all on the same plate at Omi Sushi in Sycamore.

DeKALB COUNTY’S FINEST

Best Sushi: Omi Sushi, 3206 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

One of the Best Sushi: Fushi Yami, 822 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb

One of the Best Sushi: China House, 1900 Sycamore Road, DeKalb