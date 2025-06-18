Depot Day June 21 celebrates Batavia’s history

A former train depot that was moved across town became Batavia Depot Museum, opening in 1975. Celebrate the museum's 50th anniversary at Depot Day on June 21 at Peg Bond Center. (Photo provided by Batavia Park District)

Celebrate the Batavia Depot Museum’s 50th anniversary at Depot Day Saturday, June 21 at Peg Bond Center, 151 Island Ave.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon and includes live 1970s music, a history walk, scavenger hunt, free cupcakes and a bounce house, button craft and face painting for kids.

The Batavia Depot Museum opened its doors in April 1975 and over the years, this Batavia Park District facility has grown and expanded as an iconic community resource, according to a news release from the park district.

Take a trip back to the 1970s with Strung Out, a Chicago band that plays a variety of 1970s classic rock, soul, funk and one-hit wonders that will inspire you to sing and dance. Bring your portable chairs and enjoy the concert.

The Depot Museum History Walk is a series of 10 signs denoting how the Batavia Depot Museum evolved from its origin as a train depot to its designation as a museum. The building was moved across the river in 1973 to its current home by the Batavia Riverwalk. The history walk also documents how the museum expanded and grew over the years.

“The history walk is something engaging and fun for families to do together,” said Depot Museum Director Kate Garrett in the news release. “It’s a way to take a deeper dive into local history.”

The festivities are a great opportunity for kids to learn more about Batavia and get exposure to the history and culture of Batavia, Garrett said.

“This is a great way to have a sense of belonging because they get to learn about where they grew up.”

A scavenger hunt for all ages will encourage attendees to walk around and explore the area around Peg Bond while learning about Batavia’s history. Scavenger hunters will use their phones to take photos, answer trivia questions and learn fun facts.

This event is important because “it illustrates how far the museum has come in preserving history,” Garrett said. “We hope to build a sense of community and hope that future generations want to preserve and recognize the history of Batavia.”

For more information on Batavia Park District programs and events, call 630-879-5235 or visit bataviaparks.org.