5 Things to Do: Taylor Swift Music Bingo Night, Interactive Movie Night, and more in Kendall County

Here are five things to do in Kendall County:

Families Go Wild Bonfire Night: At 7 p.m. Friday, June 20, the Oswegoland Park District will hold a bonfire night at Waa Kee Sha Park, 4700 Reservation Road in Oswego. Attendees can experience summer sights and sounds while roasting hot dogs and s’mores. The bonfire is intended for children ages six to 11. Children must be accompanied by a parent. The bonfire costs $20 for residents and $35 for nonresidents. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event/familys-go-wild-bonfire-night/. Taylor Swift Music Bingo Night: At 7 p.m. Friday, June 20, Pinz Entertainment Center, 1209 Illinois Route 47 in Yorkville, will host a Taylor Swift-themed bingo event. Attendees can sing Taylor Swift songs and play music bingo. There will be $14 16-inch pizza, $18 domestic buckets, specialty-themed cocktails, and mocktails. Prizes will be awarded. All ages are welcome. Reservations are encouraged. To RSVP, email pinzevents@gmail.com. For more information, visit pinzyorkville.com/events/. POUND Fit in the Park and Coffee: At 8 a.m. Saturday, June 21, the Oswegoland Park District will partner with Oak + Bean to host a cardio-jam session at Hudson Crossing Park North, 65 N. Harrison St. in Oswego. The session will feature drum-playing-inspired cardio exercises. Attendees can walk to Oak + Bean for a large coffee or tea of their choice after class. Participants must bring a mat. The session is intended for people ages 13 and older. The session costs $18 for residents and $23 for nonresidents. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event/pound-fit-in-the-park-coffee/. Painting and Cow Cuddles with Ellie: From 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 22, Arts on Fire Studio, 217 E. South St. in Plano, will host a pottery event. Participants will be able to paint pottery pieces and cuddle with the mini cow Ellie. Attendees can pick from various pottery pieces including plates, figurines, and mugs. The pottery pieces will be available for pick up in seven to 10 days. Refreshments will be served. All ages are welcome. Tickets cost $10 per person. Due to limited space, registration is required. For more information or to register, visit artsonfireplano.com/events/painting-cow-cuddles-w-ellie or call 630-273-2119. Interactive Movie Night: From 6 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, an interactive movie night will be offered at the Oswego Public Library District’s Montgomery campus, 1111 Reading Drive in Montgomery. Participants can watch “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and play interactive games. Snacks will be served. Attendees must inform the library of any food allergies. The event is open to children ages five to 11. Children must be accompanied by a parent. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit oswego.lib.il.us/event/interactive-movie-night.

