5 Things to Do: Rotary GroveFest, Sondheim musical, art events light up DuPage

1. Rotary GroveFest: From a carnival midway and jam-packed lineup of rock bands to a car cruise, beer garden, food purveyors and barn dance, festival fun continues June 19-22, presented by the Rotary Club of Downers Grove in the heart of downtown. The wide array of bands comprises artists such as Jonny Lyons & The Pride, Radio Gaga, Hillbilly Rockstarz, 7th Heaven, Semple and Wedding Banned. rotarygrovefest.com.

2. A Salvador Dali work is part of special museum show: Legacies: Selections From the Elmhurst Art Museum’s Permanent Collection features dozens of artists from Dali and Mies van der Rohe to Kay Rosen and Michiko Itatani drawn from the museum’s collection. The summer show that runs through Aug. 17 includes local, regional, national and international artists. With a nod to the future, the museum also spotlights the sculptures and paintings of Bernard Williams, titled “CROSSINGS.” Among the museum’s special events is “Soundbites” at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 21, an evening of art and music with local musicians performing a variety of genres throughout the museum campus. Inspired by the concept of a progressive dinner, guests will move through the museum’s galleries and studios to listen to “collections” of live music at their own pace, enjoying drinks and light bites. Tickets cost $50 at elmhurstartmuseum.org. Space is limited.

3. Lombard cruise nights and concerts, plus festival and art events: The village’s Cruise Nights and Summer Concert Series in downtown Lombard continues with Karla and the Phat Cats playing pop, rock and blues June 21. Concerts run Saturdays through Aug. 23, with the cruise nights ending a week earlier. Activities take place from 6 to 10 p.m., with live music from 6 to 9 p.m. villageoflombard.org/cruisenights. National Indo-American Museum presents an artist reception for painter Chittu Arun and photographer Abhi Ganju from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at 815 S. Main St., Lombard. The exhibition is displayed through August. niam.org. The Villa Park Summer Festival is set from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 21, in the Ardmore Business District, highlighting music, food, libations, entertainment and local vendors. invillapark.com/777/Villa-Park-Summer-Festival.

4. Stephen Sondheim’s “Follies Concert Version”: Wheaton Drama brings the musical to the stage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 20-29, in Playhouse 111, 111 N. Hale St., Wheaton. Plot points: The Weismann Follies showgirls reunite for one last time before the demolition of their old theater. By reliving their old songs and dances, they must come to terms with their past to live fully in their present. wheatondrama.org/project/follies-concert-version.

5. Vintage & Antique Market: The Glen Ellyn Historical Society presents a three-day fundraiser featuring donated wares such as furniture, dishware, glassware and unique items. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, June 19-21, in the Anderson Multipurpose Room at the Glen Ellyn History Center, 800 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn. gehs.org/events/vintage-antique-market.

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Suburban Life’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/my-suburban-life/local-events