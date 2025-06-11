5 Things to Do: Rodeo thrills, fests, Highland Games, folk stars, jazz, wine events in DuPage and Cook

The Chicago Scots will present the 39th annual Scottish Festival & Highland Games, the Midwest’s largest Scottish event, Friday and Saturday, June 13 and 14, at the DuPage Fairgrounds in Wheaton. (Good Ash Studios/Good Ash Studios)

1. Scottish Festival & Highland Games: A Scotland experience returns to the DuPage Fairgrounds in Wheaton when Chicago Scots presents the Midwest’s largest Scottish event from 1 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 13, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 14. It features the largest pipe band championship in North America, Scottish heavy athletics such as the caber toss, Highland dancing, dogs of Scotland, Scottish petting zoo, Celtic rock music, food and drink, whisky tastings and classic British car show. Proceeds benefit Chicago Scots’ principal charity, Caledonia Senior Living & Memory Care in North Riverside. chicagoscots.org

2. Venue’s weekend concerts include Plank Road Folk Music Society milestone: The society will celebrate 40 years of music and song, kicking off at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at Two Way Street Coffee House, 1047 Curtiss St., Downers Grove. It will showcase jam sessions, sing-alongs, barn dance, casual dinner and special evening concert with folk singer and Plank Road co-founder Mark Dvorak and Marianne Mohrhusen. A portion of proceeds benefits Music & Potlucks, a nonprofit supporting neighbors in need. plankroad.org Order tickets for dinner and evening concert at musicandpotlucks.org/upcoming-events. At 8 p.m. Friday, June 13, Two Way Street will host Jason Wilber, a singer-songwriter, guitarist and recording artist who also is known as the longtime lead guitar player for John Prine. twowaystreet.org

3. Cantigny’s Jazz & Wine Fest: Part of this summer’s Feast of the Senses theme, the Father’s Day event will star the Legendary Count Basie Orchestra headlining jazz performances in Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Guests can sample wines and there will be an assortment of meal and snack options available to buy provided by Cantigny’s culinary team. Music unfolds from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 15. Cantigny.org

4. Rodeo thrills and world-class jazz on tap: Sonny Acres Farm in West Chicago expands its annual Pro Rodeo to two weekends, June 13-14 and 20-22. Performances include bareback riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, girls breakaway roping, cowgirls barrel racing, bull riding and trick rider Dusti Crain Dickerson, whose specialty act is standing atop two running horses. The farm also is home to amusement rides, music, petting zoo, bar, food and shops. sonnyacres.com Acclaimed jazz artists Byron Stripling, Bobby Floyd, Sydney McSweeney and Jim Rupp, performing with the Elmhurst University Jazz Band, will headline the 29th annual June Jazz concert at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 14. All are invited to bring their lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets to the free outdoor concert on the mall of Elmhurst University’s campus. elmhurst.edu/JuneJazz

5. Pair of summer fun picks: Wines & Finds – A Downtown Glen Ellyn Wine Walk is uncorked from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 14. Fifteen curated wines are paired with bites as participants explore shops and boutiques. Tickets at downtownglenellyn.com/wine-walk. The 40th Woodridge Jubilee festival is Thursday through Sunday, June 12-15, at Jubilee Point Park, 7101 Woodridge Drive. woodridgeparks.org

