5 things to do in DeKalb County: Flag Day Car Show, ‘Legally Blonde the Musical,’ youth fishing derby and more

Flags fly in the breeze in this Shaw Local file photo for the Avenue of Flags Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, during the opening ceremony for the 24-hour Veterans Vigil in front of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

1. Flag Day Car Show: The annual day commemorates when the U.S. adopted the American flag. The car show will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Hy-Vee’s south parking lot, 2700 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore Road, Sycamore. Registration starts at 9 a.m., no admission for cars. Trophies for the top winners. The car show is dedicated to military service members. The family-friendly event will feature entertainment, food trucks, vendors and local veterans organizations. For more information, email Gus Guevara at g.guevara.hyvee.sycamore@gmail.com.

2. “Legally Blonde the Musical:” Stage Coach Players’ production of the musical based on the popular 2001 film of the same name opens in DeKalb on Thursday and runs for two weeks. Tickets cost $25 for adults and $23 for seniors and children ages 12 and younger. The tickets are available online at stagecoachplayers.com or through the box office at 815-758-1940. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. June 12 through June 14 and June 19 through June 21 at the Stage Coach Theatre, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb. Matinee performances run at 2 p.m. June 15 and 22.

3. Youth Fishing Derby in DeKalb: The DeKalb Park District will hold its annual fishing derby on Saturday with a chance to win awards. The derby will run from 8:30 to 11 a.m. June 14 at Mason Park and Larson Lake, 455 S. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb. The awards are available in youth and adult categories and include Longest Catch, Shortest Catch, and Most Fish Caught. No fishing license is required. Registration is required to attend. The registration costs $8 for residents and $10 for nonresidents. For information or to register, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com or call 815-758-6663.

Pride Month events ongoing:

4. The Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb, will host a free screening of the documentary “Harper and Will” for Pride Month. The documentary features actor Will Ferrell and close friend Harper Steele, a transgender woman, as they embark on a cross-country road trip. Post-film discussion to follow. For more information, visit www.egyptiantheatre.org/events/will-harper.

And from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 17, celebrate Pride Month at Northern Illinois University’s Founders Memorial Library, 217 Normal Road, DeKalb. Food available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; pictures with Mission Huskie offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; NIU Celebrates Pride Trivia from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.calendar.niu.edu.

Coming up

5. Malta Days Festival: Come out with the whole family June 20 through 22 for the annual hometown festival that features music, a 5K run and fireworks at Malta Lions Park, 409 N. Fourth St. The Tractor Trot 5K will start at 8 a.m. on June 21, while a craft and business show will be held from noon to 8 p.m. At 9:30 p.m. a fireworks display will be presented. For information on Malta Days, visit www.maltadaysfestival.com.

