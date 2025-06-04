5 Things to Do: Vintage cars, Cream of Wheaton, brewery events and more

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Thirsty Thursday on the Deck entertains with music, beverages and food from 6:30 to 9 p.m. June 12 at the Lake Ellyn Boathouse. It's the first of three such evenings. (Photo provided by Glen Ellyn Park District)

1. Thirsty Thursday on the Deck plus vintage car show graces Glen Ellyn: A summer evening by the water is presented by the Glen Ellyn Park District’s Thirsty Thursday on the Deck from 6:30 to 9 p.m. June 12 at the Lake Ellyn Boathouse, 645 Lenox Road. Guests ages 21 and older are offered craft beer or wine from The Beer Cellar and entertainment by Gina Martini and Company performing jazz, blues and R&B. Light snacks will be provided. Guests are welcome to bring their own food for a picnic-style evening. Registration costs $20 a person and includes a drink ticket. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation. Sign up at gepark.org/register. The event also is offered July 17 and Aug. 21. The 10th annual Glen Ellyn Vintage Auto Fest is sponsored by the Glen Ellyn Historical Society from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at Stacy’s Tavern Museum and Glen Ellyn History Center, 800 N. Main St. For details on all the car show’s activities, visit gehs.org.

2. Cream of Wheaton: The festival presented June 5-8 by the Wheaton Chamber of Commerce and Wheaton Park District highlights entertainment, food, beer garden, carnival rides, kids’ activities, business expo and arts and crafts fair. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/cream-of-wheaton

3. Concert christens new outdoor performance space: The Elmhurst History Museum will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting and a performance by musicians of the Elmhurst Symphony Orchestra at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 6, at 120 E. Park Ave. Everyone is invited to enjoy the free performance launching a summer of acts. Next is the Jim Gill Kids Concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 22. Also featured will be a Fourth Fridays Concert Series from June through September, with jazz, blues, salsa and cumbia music. Guests are invited to bring their own chairs or blankets. Coolers and refreshments are welcome. All concerts are free. No reservation is required and all ages welcome. elmhursthistory.org

4. Fox Valley at the Fairgrounds Antiques Show in Wheaton: The noted antiques show takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at DuPage Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, showcasing dealers from eight states focused on the best of Americana. The $8 admission benefits historical preservation projects. foxvalleyantiquesshow.com

5. Riverside Arts Weekend, aka RAW, plus Blues, Brews & BBQ: RAW returns from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 7, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 8, at Guthrie Park, 28 Bloomingbank Road, Riverside. A juried fine arts fair is planned, complemented by musical and dance performances, children’s art activities, food and drink vendors and art-related events. riversideartsweekend.org. Blues, Brews & BBQ is featured from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle. Early entry begins at 11 a.m. For tickets and details on all upcoming events, go to mortonarb.com.

