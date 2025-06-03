5 Things to Do: Rock Falls’ Bellson Music Fest, Sterling’s Movies in the Park this weekend in the Sauk Valley

FILE: Louis Bellson’s drum set sits on display Saturday, June 10, 2023, during the Rock Falls festival named for the world-class drummer. (Alex Paschal/credit)

Dixon Municipal Band concert season kickoff: Summer Sounds 2025 returns with the Dixon Municipal Band’s series of Thursday evening concerts at the Page Park Band Shell under the direction of Jon James. Opening night for the season is 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 5. The concert will open with “The Rifle Regiment” and “Selections From Carousel.” Other selections on the program will be “Russian Sailor’s Dance,” “As Summer Was Just Beginning,” “The Big Race” and “Moments To Remember.” Sterling’s Movies in the Park: The city of Sterling will show a movie Friday, June 6, at the Grandon Civic Center in downtown Sterling. A Hawaiian-themed party will begin at 6:30, with the movie to start at 8 p.m. The event is free. Discover Dixon’s Summer Block Party: A morning of fun activities and games, a petting zoo, and costumed characters await from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 7, at Discover Dixon’s Summer Block Party at Plaza North Shopping Center, 1391 N. Galena Ave. Admission is free. Kids can dance to the music, get temporary tattoos, tour emergency vehicles and more! This event is presented by Mercyhealth Urgent Care – Dixon, alongside the 2025 Event Season Pinnacle Sponsors Sauk Valley Bank and Raynor Garage Doors. For more information, call 815-284-3361 or go to discoverdixon.com. Rock Falls’ Bellson Music Fest: The fourth annual Bellson Music Fest will be presented at RB&W Park in Rock Falls on Saturday, June 7. A free drum clinic with Gregg Potter, the drummer for the Buddy Rich Big Band Machine, will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the McCormick Event Center. Band performances will begin at 1 p.m. with the following bands: Yorkville Big Band, 1 p.m.; Avey Grouws Band, 3 p.m.; Josh Duffee and the Blackhawk Broadcasters, 5 p.m.; Rare Element, 7 p.m. Food and drink vendors include Main Squeeze, OORAH BBQ and Fraternal Order of Eagles Rock Falls. The event is free and family-friendly. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held at the Centennial Auditorium in Sterling. Child Fair at Sauk Valley Community College: The 40th annual Sauk Valley Child Fair, with the theme “Candy Land,” is set for 9 a.m. to noon June 7 at Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon. The event is free and will feature attractions that include Miller’s Petting Zoo, an emergency vehicle display and interactive booths and exhibits.

• Would you like your event listed in this weekly feature? Submit your events to Sauk Valley Media’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/local-events.