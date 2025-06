Greenfield Station will perform at a Reimagine Mendota event scheduled Friday, June 21 2025, at Lake Mendota, 1901 Tom Merwin Drive. All proceeds go to the Pavilion on Main fundraiser. (Photo provided by Amy Brewer)

Greenfield Station will provide live music Friday, June 21 at a Reimagine Mendota event at Lake Mendota.

All proceeds go to the Pavilion on Main fundraiser.

The event includes a cookout from 5 to 10 p.m. with food, soft drinks and alcoholic beverages available.

Greenfield Station will provide live music from 6 to 10 p.m.