5 Things to Do: Wish Beith House and VSW a happy birthday, take in the Kentucky Derby

The 1850 William Beith House at 8 Indiana St., one of ten St. Charles buildings on the National Register of Historic Places, is celebrating 175 year on Thursday. (Preservation Partners of the Fox Valley)

Celebrate the anniversaries of some local stalwarts, adopt a new family member or watch the Run for the Roses this week in Kane County:

Beith House’s 175th Birthday: Celebrate the 175th anniversary of this rubble limestone Greek Revival stone home from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 1, on the west bank of the Fox River in downtown St. Charles. Built by Scottish stonemason William Beith in 1850, the home is a St. Charles local historic landmark and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This is a free, open house event. St. Charles Community Garage Sale: Go bargain hunting in St. Charles from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 2, and Saturday, May 3. A listing of participating addresses and descriptions of for-sale items will be included in the Community Garage Sale Tour Guide. Sale sites will also display yard signs and balloons. Derby Day at Sturdy Shelter: Head to Sturdy Shelter Brewing, 10 S. Shumway Ave. in Batavia, to enjoy some mint juleps and watch the Kentucky Derby at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 3. Watch the Run for the Roses with Sturdy Shelter and pick your winner. Cinco de Meow Adoption Event: Add a new member to your family and help out a pet in need of a home at Anderson Humane’s Cinco de Meow adoption event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at Pet Supplies Plus, 180 N. Randall Road in North Aurora. Dogs, puppies, cats and kittens will be available for adoption. VSW Pancake Breakfast: Celebrate Valley Sheltered Workshop’s 59th anniversary with a morning of community, connection and hot-off-the-griddle pancakes from 7:30 a.m. to noon at 325 Main Street in Batavia. Enjoy delicious food, exciting raffles and the warmth of VSW’s shared mission while supporting programs for adults with disabilities.

