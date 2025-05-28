5 Things to Do: Rock Falls Farmers Market in the Sauk Valley this weekend

- Check out the Rock Falls Farmers Market on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 7-11 a.m. May through October. The market has provided nearly 40 years of service to the community by providing fresh produce and a place to sell. The market welcomes everyone: farmers, crafters, local businesses and more. The Rock Falls Farmers Market is located at 401 W. Second St., Rock Falls.
- The fourth annual Bellson Music Fest is set for Saturday, June 7 at RB&W Park in Rock Falls. A free drum clinic with Gregg Potter, the drummer for the Buddy Rich Big Band Machine, will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 7, at the McCormick Event Center. Band performances will begin at 1 p.m. with the following bands: Yorkville Big Band, 1 p.m.; Avey Grouws Band, 3 p.m.; Josh Duffee and the Blackhawk Broadcasters, 5 p.m.; Rare Element, 7 p.m. Food and drink vendors include Main Squeeze, OORAH BBQ and Fraternal Order of Eagles Rock Falls. The event is free and family-friendly. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held at the Centennial Auditorium in Sterling.
- A morning of fun activities and games, a petting zoo and costumed characters await on Saturday, June 7, at Discover Dixon’s Summer Block Party at Plaza North Shopping Center, 1391 N. Galena Ave. The fun will be had from 9 a.m. to noon. Admission is free. Kids can come, dance to the music, get temporary tattoos, tour emergency vehicles and more! For more information, call 815-284-3361 or go to discoverdixon.com.
- The Stewards of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge bring you a good ol’ day of fishing fun with the “Get Hooked on Fishing” event! Registration is now open for youths ages 6-12 years old for a kids fishing day. This will take place at Frog Pond in Savanna on June 14. The event will be from 9-11:30 a.m. with a shoreline lunch to follow. Youths must be accompanied by an adult. This is a free event. Poles, bait and shoreline lunch will be provided. There will be fish identification, water safety talks, instructional lessons along with other fun activities. Be sure to remember sunscreen, insect repellent, and to dress for the great outdoors (i.e. hats, closed toed shoes, etc.) Limited space available; registration is required. Call 815-273-2732 or email stewardsumrr@gmail.com to reserve your spot today. Registration ends on June 13 at 4 p.m. or when registration is full. Please note that this program will be canceled in the event of inclement weather.
- The Wild Rose Clinton will host a concert featuring Sins N’ Roses and Electric Shock – The AC/DC Show at 6:15 p.m. Friday, July 25, in the resort’s courtyard. Attendees can bring a lawn chair to sit in. Food trucks and a cash bar will be available. The doors to the concert open at 6 p.m. Sins N’ Roses is a Guns N’ Roses tribute band founded by guitarist Matt Berger. The band performs over 40 Guns N’ Roses songs including “Sweet Child of Mine,” ”Welcome to the Jungle," “November Rain” and “Paradise City.” Sins N’ Roses also features multi-instrumentalist Erika Miner, bassist Mick Lucid, drummer Graham Woodall, guitarist Hector Salcedo, M.D. and vocalist Christian Trujillo. Electric Shock – The AC/DC Show was founded in 2014. The band’s goal is to musically and visually replicate an AC/DC concert. Electric Shock – The AC/DC Show performs songs from the band’s Bon Scott and Brian Johnson eras. Tickets cost $10 or $20 at the concert. Ticket stubs also can be redeemed for $10. To buy tickets, visit wildroseresorts.com or the Iowa Store Gift Shop. Wild Rose Clinton is located at 777 Wild Rose Drive, Clinton. For more information, go to wildroseresorts.com or Wild Rose Clinton’s Facebook page.
Would you like your event listed in this weekly feature? Submit your events to Sauk Valley Media’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/local-events.