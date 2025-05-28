5 Things to Do in Will County: Joliet museum hosting rooftop concert

Enjoy live music Saturday at the Joliet Area Historical Museum as part of the museum's 2025 Summer Outdoor Rooftop Concert Series. (Photo provided by the Joliet Area Historical Museum)

1. “Ye Olde May Fest and Shakespeare Double-Headers: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Mini Renaissance Fair uns 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and include a large Maypole, Merry Merchants Row, free Kids’ Crafting Kingdom, Photo Wizardry, Shakespeare Quest, Masters of Mystery (magician both days), Royal Throne Photo Op, live music, dancers and food. Performances of “Illyria” Shakespeare musical are 7-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5-7 p.m. Sunday. Performances of “The Complete Works of Shakespeare” (Abridged, PG-13 rating) runs 9:30-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is free for the festival and $5 for reach performance. Or pay $5 for “Illyria” and stay for “The Complete Works of Shakespeare” for free. For more information, visit bicentennialpark.org or call 815-724-3761

2. 2025 Summer Outdoor Rooftop Concert Series: 7 p.m., Saturday, Joliet Area Historical Museum 203 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. Live music by Toronzo Cannon, beverage bar, snack vendor, access to museum galleries and exhibits. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. In case of inclement weather, shows will be moved to the indoor auditorium. Walk-ups welcome while tickets last. Wheelchair accessible drop off at main entrance. To register and for more information, visit jolietmuseum.org or call 815-723-5201.

3. St. Mary Immaculate Parish Community Block Party: 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sunday, St. Mary Immaculate Parish, 15629 S. IL Route 59, Plainfield. Free games, music, kids obstacle course, pinata. Small fee for food and raffle tickets. For more information, visit smip.org or call 815-436-2651.

4. Kickoff to Summer Celebration: 3-8 p.m., Sunday, Breidert Green, downtown Frankfort. Theme is “Yacht Rock.” Features include DJ Don Gray, hula hoop contests, limbo challenges, water balloon toss, classic lawn Bubble Captain Jason Kollum, balloon artist and a face painter. La Michoacana de Frankfort will serve homemade popsicles to the first 500 guests from 5-6 p.m. Frankfort Car Club, showcasing vehicles from 1970s and 1980s. Live performance from The Yacht Rock-ettes from 6-8 p.m. For more information, visit frankfortil.org.

5. Bridges of Will County: Program runs through June 30. Visit DuPage River Bridge at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm, Hidden Oaks Preserve, Bolingbrook; Big Bridge at Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve, Crete Township; Swing Bridge at Centennial Trail, Romeoville; I&M Canal Bridge at Lake Chaminwood Preserve, Channahon; and Kankakee River Bridge along the Wauponsee Glacial Trail, Custer Park. Download the free Goosechase smartphone app and search for the program by name or use join code CLF9CZ. Check in at each bridge and pick up a Forest Preserve District of Will County tote bag at a visitor center in July. For more information, visit reconnectwithnature.org.

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to The Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!/.