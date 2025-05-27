Pedal into the night with Raue Center’s Night Owl Bike Ride

The Raue Center for the Arts Night Owl Bike Ride is Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. (Image provided by Raue Center for the Arts )

Light up the streets in Crystal Lake this August at the Night Owl Bike Ride, hosted by Raue Center for the Arts. Returning Saturday, Aug. 2, this fun, family-friendly evening of cycling under the stars will be an unforgettable night.

Now an annual tradition, the Night Owl draws cyclists from across the region for a unique nighttime biking experience.

Starting at City Hall, 100 W. Woodstock St., riders will wind their way along the 10- and 20-mile routes through Crystal Lake by starlight before ending at the Brink Street parking lot, directly behind Raue Center. Participants are encouraged to light up their bikes and get creative.

Once the ride wraps up, the Night Owl After-Party begins at Raue Center, featuring live music and a cash bar.

Registration is open now, and the early bird cost for the ride is $36 (ends June 13). After June 13, the registration fee is $41 and rises to $51 on the day of the event. Registration fee for kids 12 & under is $21.

The registration fee includes a soft-style t-shirt and admission to the after-party at Raue Center For The Arts.

Rider check-in will begin at 7:30 p.m. and the ride will begin at 9 p.m. New this year are simplified family-friendly routes of 10 and 20 miles. The route may change based on current path/street conditions and road construction.

“The Night Owl Bike Ride is a great way to bring the community together and promote a healthy, active lifestyle,” Richard Kuranda, executive director of Raue Center for the Arts, said in a news release. “We are thrilled to host this event and bring people together for a fun-filled evening.”

Helmets, lights and reflectors are mandatory, and riders must obey all traffic laws. The Crystal Lake Police Department bike patrol will ride along with the participants to ensure a safe and fun ride for all.

The Night Owl Bike Ride is limited to 500 riders. Any rider 18 years and under must be accompanied by an adult throughout the ride. The rest stop is located at Woodscreek Park, where water, restrooms, snacks and first aid will be available.

For more information, visit rauecenter.org. Register today here.